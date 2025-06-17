"Is that enough to get DMC6 going?" asks Nero's voice actor, joining series fans, as Devil May Cry 5 passes 10 million sales

After Capcom confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 hit a milestone of 10 million copies sold since its release in 2019, Johnny Yong Bosch – who played Nero in the game and Dante in the recent Devil May Cry anime – is joining the call for a sequel to one of the best action games ever made.

Devil May Cry 5 revived the series after an 11-year gap (in which every Assassin's Creed game after the original and before Valhalla released, to put those years into perspective). Only the pretty good, but terribly written reboot, DmC: Devil May Cry, could keep us warm in the meantime.

So Devil May Cry 5 was a huge success – both critically and commercially, and Capcom's explained that the game sold 10 million copies following a surge in sales after the anime series came to Netflix. This places Devil May Cry 5 just below the top 10 best selling Capcom titles of all time – which Capcom hasn't updated with new figures, but the company has confirmed over 10 million sold for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the Resident Evil 3 and 4 remakes separately.

Reacting to the news on Twitter , Johnny Yong Bosch said, "Is that enough to get DMC6 going? Just asking for a friend."

Normally a game that does that well, like the aforementioned Resident Evil and Monster Hunter series, becomes high priority for Capcom, considering how often those series get new releases. But there hasn't been a peep from Devil May Cry on the games front since Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launched with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, series producer Hideaki Itsuno went on to direct the equally excellent Dragon's Dogma 2... and then left Capcom after 30 years with the company.

Presumably, the team is free to work on a new Devil May Cry now that Dragon's Dogma 2 is out and possibly not getting DLC, since we haven't yet heard a peep about it. But if not, Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya says he'd be up for making a remake of the first game.

