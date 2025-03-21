Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno says he's working on a new AAA action game that'll make you say "'I've never seen that in a game before'"
Itsuno's new studio LightSpeed Japan is hard at work on a new original IP
Hideaki Itsuno, the longtime Capcom developer known for directing Devil May Cry 2-5, Dragon's Dogma and Dragon's Dogma 2, and many other games since the mid-'90s, has revealed he's working on a brand new AAA action game at his new studio, LightSpeed Japan.
LightSpeed Japan is an offshoot of the Tencent-owned developer of PUBG Mobile, LightSpeed Studios, with Itsuno serving as its studio head. During Game Developers Conference 2025 (via Gematsu), LightSpeed Studios revealed its "original IP initiative," which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a push toward more original, cross-platform games from "a network of self-sustained, independently run regional studios."
LightSpeed Japan is one of those sub-studios, and its debut project is a yet-to-be titled action game headed up by Itsuno. There's no trailer or concrete details about what the game is, but LightSpeed Studios says Itsuno is drawing from his experience making "Devil May Cry, the Capcom Alpha series, Capcom VS. SNK, and many more iconic game titles."
For his part, Itsuno said this of his new game: "We're building a creative environment that combines diverse cultural perspectives with cutting-edge technology. Our focus is on developing gameplay elements that offer players entirely new experiences—the kind of innovations that make players say 'I've never seen that in a game before.'"
So, yeah, it sounds like it'll be unique. It'll be an action game. It has a big budget. It'll be... diverse. There's not really anything else to infer about Itsuno's next game, but I'm happy to see he's making one.
