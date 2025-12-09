Despite being left to linger since Devil May Cry lead Hideaki Itsuno left a year ago, Capcom wants the series to be a "core" IP following a popular Netflix show

News
By published

Mega Man and Ace Attorney have been namedropped, too

Devil May Cry nero holding a mega man gun
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has announced plans to grow some of its franchises, namely Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, and Mega Man.

Outside of Nintendo, it's hard to argue that any company in gaming history has a roster of characters and series as iconic as Capcom does. And while it has branched out with the returns of Onimusha and Okami recently, unless you are Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, or Street Fighter, it feels like nothing is guaranteed if you're looking for new games; Devil May Cry 5 sold 10 million copies after the series laid dormant for 11 years, and yet Capcom hasn't done anything with it since. However, that could be due to change soon.

Given the popularity of the animated series and the spike in sales for the series that followed afterwards, I can't see Devil May Cry lying dormant for too much longer, but it's reassuring to hear Capcom has plans to grow it. And hey, maybe Mega Man fans will be happy for once, too, if his Funko Fusion cameo didn't sustain them enough…

TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.