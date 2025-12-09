Despite being left to linger since Devil May Cry lead Hideaki Itsuno left a year ago, Capcom wants the series to be a "core" IP following a popular Netflix show

Capcom has announced plans to grow some of its franchises, namely Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, and Mega Man.

Outside of Nintendo, it's hard to argue that any company in gaming history has a roster of characters and series as iconic as Capcom does. And while it has branched out with the returns of Onimusha and Okami recently, unless you are Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, or Street Fighter, it feels like nothing is guaranteed if you're looking for new games; Devil May Cry 5 sold 10 million copies after the series laid dormant for 11 years, and yet Capcom hasn't done anything with it since. However, that could be due to change soon.

During Capcom's 2025 Integrated Report (as spotted by Rockman Corner ), COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto mentions, "Our efforts are focused on core IP such as the Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter franchises," and while, "We consistently release two to three major new titles each year," the company recognizes "the need to grow our pipeline going forward."

"Capcom owns a wealth of globally popular brands," Tsujimoto explains, specifically mentioning "Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney." He adds that Capcom aims "to expand our user base and improve our performance through new releases, remakes, and ports of titles in these series to new hardware. By enhancing brand power and cultivating loyal fan bases, we will grow these into core IPs."

Devil May Cry's absence can mostly be attributed to the team and series producer Hideaki Itsuno creating Dragon's Dogma 2 and subsequently leaving Capcom in 2024, with other key series staffers like combat designer Ryota Suzuki leaving Capcom too. But that isn't exactly bad news for the series, as Street Fighter 6 had a new face at the helm and is probably one of the best fighting games ever made. Plus, Devil May Cry 5 left off in a place where you could go a few different directions with it.

Given the popularity of the animated series and the spike in sales for the series that followed afterwards, I can't see Devil May Cry lying dormant for too much longer, but it's reassuring to hear Capcom has plans to grow it. And hey, maybe Mega Man fans will be happy for once, too, if his Funko Fusion cameo didn't sustain them enough…

Please act surprised: Resident Evil Requiem stars Leon Kennedy, and I can't imagine Capcom is too pleased about PlayStation leaking that fact.