After debuting with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, Netflix renews smash-hit Devil May Cry anime series for season 2

Hot on the heels of its premiere, Netfix's Devil May Cry animated show is already getting a second season. Created by showrunner Adi Shankar, the animated series adapts the popular Capcom video games in which main hero Dante does high-octane battle with increasingly powerful demonic foes.

The first season of Devil May Cry, which runs for 8 episodes, has already received praise from critics and audiences alike, debuting at number 4 on Netflix's global top ten list, with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 95% fresh.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Here's how Netflix describes the show:

"In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

Devil May Cry season one features two posthumous voice roles from actor Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman on Batman: The Animated Series, and Tony Todd, best known for his role as Candyman in the classic '90s horror film.

"What I wanted to do with this was three things. First of all, the original anime was very much like a monster of the week-style format, until you got to the last three episodes – then it was an arc," Shankar told GamesRadar+ ahead of the release of Devil May Cry season 1. "But this one, I wanted it to feel like a giant movie, like a Hollywood blockbuster from between 1999 and 2004. References being The Matrix, Underworld, Bad Boys, Equilibrium – I could go on, and on, and on. But I wanted it to feel like a Hollywood blockbuster, and, really, I wanted the audience to experience Devil May Cry in that mold."

No release date for Devil May Cry season two has been announced.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stay up to date on the new anime coming our way with our guides to One-Punch Man season 3 and Frieren season 2.