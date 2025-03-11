New Devil May Cry trailer reveals surprise twist for Netflix show and gives Dante a nu metal soundtrack

The spirit of the early 2000s is alive and well in the new Devil May Cry trailer for Netflix’s upcoming show. Protagonist Dante gets an appropriately brash intro, while nu metal superstars Papa Roach provide the soundtrack.

The footage opens with the introduction of Dante as a "top-level threat," before the demon-hunting hero quips he "works better with music" and sticks something on the jukebox. Then a montage of cataclysmic events kicks off, led by White Rabbit, a relatively obscure villain from the franchise serving as one of main baddies here.

We get multiple clips of both White Rabbit and Dante carving and blasting through enemies, hinting at an eventual clash that should be a mighty fireworks display. Ebony and Ivory, Dante’s signature guns, get plenty of screentime, his blade Rebellion only getting a look in towards the end.

The closing shot brings in a familiar face for anyone who knows the video games: Vergil, Dante’s estranged brother and a recurring thorn in his side. This is a surprising inclusion, since Vergil would’ve made such an easy surprise twist, but perhaps what’s in store will be even more gob-smacking.

This is another production from Adi Shankar, the creative mastermind behind Castlevania, Captain Laserhawk and more for Netflix. Each hails from a different games studio, Devil May Cry coming from Capcom while Castlevania is owned by Konami and Captain Laserhawk is an amalgamation of Ubisoft properties. Shankar has become a dab hand at managing these adaptations and delivering results.

An anime show based on Devil May Cry was produced back in 2007, from Madhouse, the company behind Death Note, Cardcaptors and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. It was short-lived, at just one season, so here's hoping this project lasts longer.

Devil May Cry arrives on Netflix April 3, 2025. Have a look at our list of the best horror movies on Netflix for more of what goes bump in the night.