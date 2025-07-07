One-Punch Man fans are fearing the worst after a trailer no-show just 90 days out from season 3: "Might be the most mismanaged IP on Earth"

One-Punch Man fans have it rough right now. They've already waited years for Saitama's hard-hitting return but, now, it looks like the next season could be setting itself up for disappointment.

A One-Punch Man season 3 panel took place at the Anime Expo this weekend. The problem? No new footage, trailers or, well, anything to get fans excited about its release. On top of that, no animation staff nor a concrete release date – outside of 'October 2025' – has been confirmed.

When coupled with a divisive One-Punch Man teaser from earlier in the year that showcased poor animation and original footage that won't be used in the next season, it's all pointing towards the new anime failing to capitalize on years of hype and expectation.

"There you have it, folks. One Punch Man might be the most mismanaged IP I have ever seen in my 22 years on this earth," one fan wrote in response to a member of the One-Punch Man community expressing their disappointment at the anime's relative radio silence this year.

"It's been a big let down this time," another added, striking at the heart of just how quickly One-Punch Man fans have reverted back to the 'it's so over' portion of the third season's hype cycle.

One-Punch Man season 3 will continue the Monster Association Arc, which sees Saitama and his fellow heroes continue to do battle with a legion of scuttling monsters.

