After five years away, legendary anime One-Punch Man returns with a brutal season 3 trailer that teases Saitama’s ultimate showdown

It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a trailer for the legendary anime One-Punch Man season 3.

The new look teaser can be viewed above as it shows Garou, one of the show's main villains, fighting Royal Ripper and Bug God. As fans will know, this epic fight forms part of the Monster Raid arc, which bodes well for some action-packed scenes when the anime returns. But perhaps most excitingly, it also seems like we're getting into one of the biggest battles in the manga. With the Supreme Power vs. Ultimate Fear line at the end, it seems they're teasing adapting the fight between Saitama and Garou, and we cannot wait to see it.

All being well, season 3 should also continue the Monster Association Arc from the manga. We'd expect it to pick up from about chapter 86 onwards, introducing the Monster Worship Party.

It's been a while since we last saw One-Punch Man on our screens, with season 2 airing between April and July 2019. Since then, we've known that a third season was on the way, but this is our first proper teaser about it.

As well as the trailer, it's been confirmed that the third season of the anime will be produced by the same studio as season two. A quick recap: the first season was helmed by Madhouse back in 2015 before it changed hands to J.C. Staff for the second.

We don't have a release date yet for One-Punch Man season 3, but we'll keep you up to date as soon as we know more.