Creepy new visuals for One-Punch Man season 3 have been unveiled

October is a long way away, so there's still time to get in our daily set of 100 push-ups, sit-ups, squats, and 10km runs before Saitama's return in season 3 of One Punch Man. As a taster of what's to come, though, two brand new images have appeared, displaying the new threats our hero will be up against.

Firstly, set to cause trouble in the 'Mysterious Being' saga is Monster King Orochi, who took the title after dominating the Monster Association and being far superior to all those who had been beaten by Saitama and his heroic allies up to this point. Besides the rock-faced, excessively pointy adversary, there's also one of his low-level lackeys that looks like a cycloptic pile of jelly, Gyoro-Gyoro. Both creatures are designed by Ryosuke Shirokawa and Shinjiro Kuroda, respectively. Check out the images of the new threats coming One Punch Man's way below.

(Image credit: J.C.STAFF)

(Image credit: J.C.STAFF)

While these certainly look like dangerous threats to take on, the biggest challenge One Punch Man has to face is time itself. It's been six years since we last parted ways with Saitama when the second season ended in 2019. Back then, however, the show hadn't been met with the warmest of reception, with the quality of animation and storytelling having dipped since its first season in 2015. Panic set in once again following the release of the season 3 trailer, which was revealed to have been done by only a single animator, sparking concerns that history was going to repeat itself.

Here's hoping that things get back on track when One Punch Man comes out swinging in his highly anticipated third round when the anime returns this October. Also, be sure to check out our list of every anime coming to screens this year by heading here.