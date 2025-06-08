Aha, this is our chance: After 17 years, Persona 4 Revival brings back the stone-cold classic PS2 JRPG with a gorgeous new visual treatment that looks way more lavish than Persona 3 Reload

One of the more poorly kept secrets the gaming world has held in recent memory is finally official, as Persona 4 Revival was properly unveiled at today's Xbox Game Showcase 2025. No release date has been announced, but it's set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will be a day one Game Pass release.

No release date for the game was announced, but a brief trailer showed some seriously glowed-up city streets that'll be instantly familiar to anyone who's played the 2008 PS2 original. To my eye, it looks a lot more impressive than Persona 3 Reload, but we'll have to wait and see what the final product looks like because this is just a tiny teaser.

Persona 4 Revival - Teaser Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You could probably call any game in the Persona series a fan-favorite, but that seems to be particularly true of Persona 4. This was an uber-late PS2 release that landed well into the PS3 era, and still stands confidently in comparison to the best JRPGs out there thanks to its effortless style, fantastic combat system, and memorable cast of characters. A whole new generation is about to learn why JRPG fans of a certain age idolize Chie.

Persona 4 is already easily accessible to modern players thanks to its Golden version, which was released for Vita in 2012 and is available on most modern systems today. The biggest question lingering over Revival is likely how much of the Golden content will make it in at launch, since with Persona 3 Reload we had to wait for DLC to get similar old expansions on board. Either way, it's going to feel real good to sink another hundred hours into a Persona game when this remake finally launches.

For more from the Summer Game Fest schedule 2025, stick with us in the days to come.