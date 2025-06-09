Persona 4 Revival trailer uses Golden-exclusive content, suggesting we might be getting a remake of Atlus' expanded JRPG – unlike with Persona 3 Reload

In the midst of Summer Game Fest 2025, yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase finally unveiled the long-rumored Persona 4 remake, Persona 4 Revival – a remake fans now think follows in the footsteps of Golden, the original JRPG's enhanced re-release.

Persona 4 first launched in 2008, but many modern-day fans might be more familiar with the expanded edition that dropped four years later: Persona 4 Golden. While it makes sense that some would immediately assume Persona 4 Revival would be a remake of the enhanced version of the JRPG, this actually has yet to be confirmed – and as Persona 3 Reload released as a remake of only its original counterpart (only adding the FES-exclusive epilogue as DLC, and leaving out Portable's female protagonist entirely), anything is possible.

Anyone notice? Persona 4 Revival's Teaser uses Time to Make History at the end, the game's advantage battle theme.Thing is... the song is exclusive to Golden. pic.twitter.com/tv0llGZNfIJune 8, 2025

Thankfully, however, the Persona 4 Revival trailer seemingly points to a remake of Golden and not the first 2008 release. As one Persona modder, known online as "MeovvCAT," discusses in a post, the video from Atlus highlighted during the Xbox Games Showcase "uses Time to Make History at the end." Why is that significant? "The song is exclusive to Golden" – the enhanced 2012 edition.

The Persona 4 Golden music isn't the only element from the re-release to make an appearance in the Revival trailer, either. MeovvCAT follows up their original post with another thread on something they noticed while watching: what appears to be a covered-up scooter, which isn't present in the 2008 version of the JRPG. "The Persona 4 Revival Teaser also shows the Dojima Residence for a split second, and the Protagonist's Scooter can be seen in storage," they write.

The Persona 4 Revival Teaser also shows the Dojima Residence for a split second, and the Protagonist's Scooter can be seen in storage.In the original game, there was a regular bike in its place.This is further evidence that Golden content and mechanics is included in P4R. https://t.co/bkZFUaFWDK pic.twitter.com/e3ZgrAyIRvJune 8, 2025

"In the original game, there was a regular bike in its place," concludes MeovvCAT. "This is further evidence that Golden content and mechanics are included in P4R."

Coupled with the song from the trailer, this feels like pretty solid evidence that Persona 4 Revival is indeed a remake of Persona 4 Golden and not just Persona 4. There's no telling until Atlus reveals more, but regardless, I'd say the JRPG is one of the most exciting new games underway.



