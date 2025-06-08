Persona 4 Revival is finally confirmed, but the JRPG's lead has me excited for the possibility of Persona 6: "We are actively preparing for the future development of the Persona series"

Today's Xbox Games Showcase lifted the veil on the long-rumored Persona 4 remake, Persona 4 Revival – but it might not be the only JRPG that Atlus' P-Studio has up its sleeve.

Following up on the upcoming remake's debut trailer, P-Studio director Kazuhisa Wada talks about Persona 4 Revival in a new post – a post that also discusses some of the team's future plans. First, however, Wada takes some time to dive further into the hotly anticipated details surrounding the freshly revealed remake.

"We are very pleased to announce the release of Persona 4 Revival," writes the lead.



"We look forward to sharing even more information in due time," he continues. "Persona 4 has spawned numerous spin-off works, including TV anime, Persona 4 Arena, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Persona 4: Dancing All Night, and is a special title that has been a part of Atlus for many years and holds a personal place in my heart. We are currently working on this project with all our passion and love."

A message from P-STUDIO Director Kazuhisa Wada on the Persona series.

Wada goes on, stating that P-Studio is certain Persona 4 Revival will appeal to both familiar fans and new players alike: "We are confident that this will be a fresh and surprising product for both newcomers and long-time fans, and we look forward to sharing it with you all."

Then, the director adds a surprising message – one that has Persona players (it's me, I'm Persona players) convinced that a sixth entry is underway.

"Additionally, we are actively preparing for the future development of the Persona series as a studio," concludes the lead. "We are working hard to meet the expectations of fans around the world, and our work is progressing well. Please stay tuned for more updates. We look forward to your continued support of the Persona series."

As one fan points out in the replies, this last bit "reads like a soft Persona 6 announcement."

There's no telling what Wada really means with his cryptic comment there, but we manifested Persona 4 Revival with how strongly we all believed in it (or so I tell myself) – so let's try to do the same with a potential Persona 6 now.



