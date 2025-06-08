Persona 4 Revival is finally confirmed, but the JRPG's lead has me excited for the possibility of Persona 6: "We are actively preparing for the future development of the Persona series"
Persona 6, when?
Today's Xbox Games Showcase lifted the veil on the long-rumored Persona 4 remake, Persona 4 Revival – but it might not be the only JRPG that Atlus' P-Studio has up its sleeve.
Following up on the upcoming remake's debut trailer, P-Studio director Kazuhisa Wada talks about Persona 4 Revival in a new post – a post that also discusses some of the team's future plans. First, however, Wada takes some time to dive further into the hotly anticipated details surrounding the freshly revealed remake.
"We are very pleased to announce the release of Persona 4 Revival," writes the lead.
"We look forward to sharing even more information in due time," he continues. "Persona 4 has spawned numerous spin-off works, including TV anime, Persona 4 Arena, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Persona 4: Dancing All Night, and is a special title that has been a part of Atlus for many years and holds a personal place in my heart. We are currently working on this project with all our passion and love."
A message from P-STUDIO Director Kazuhisa Wada on the Persona series. 💛 pic.twitter.com/qwwKbPlTQ8June 8, 2025
Wada goes on, stating that P-Studio is certain Persona 4 Revival will appeal to both familiar fans and new players alike: "We are confident that this will be a fresh and surprising product for both newcomers and long-time fans, and we look forward to sharing it with you all."
Then, the director adds a surprising message – one that has Persona players (it's me, I'm Persona players) convinced that a sixth entry is underway.
"Additionally, we are actively preparing for the future development of the Persona series as a studio," concludes the lead. "We are working hard to meet the expectations of fans around the world, and our work is progressing well. Please stay tuned for more updates. We look forward to your continued support of the Persona series."
As one fan points out in the replies, this last bit "reads like a soft Persona 6 announcement."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
There's no telling what Wada really means with his cryptic comment there, but we manifested Persona 4 Revival with how strongly we all believed in it (or so I tell myself) – so let's try to do the same with a potential Persona 6 now.
Looking for more new games to wishlist? Here's a full rundown of the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule to keep your calendar up to date.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.