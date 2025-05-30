Three Persona 4 actors have said they're not returning to the unannounced remake in the same order you recruit their characters in the JRPG, fuelling theories that they are, actually, coming back

A third Persona 4 actor has come out to say that they're not returning for a remake – which developer Atlus hasn't even announced yet, mind you – but some finer details are making fans think it's all an elaborate marketing stunt.

Rumors of a Persona 4 remake have been in the air, thick as fog, ever since Persona 3 Reload got the ball rolling. But things really kicked off this past week when Marvel's Spider-Man star Yuri Lowenthal said he would "not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake" in a now-deleted social media post. "I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don't want me to come back."

The English actor behind Chie Satonaka in Persona 4 Golden, Erin Fitzgerald, also chimed in to say that she hadn't been asked to return for the remake, either, convincing everyone that the Persona 4 Remake (Rewind, Rejig, Rebirth?) is indeed a real game and not just something we've manifested in our shared realm of cognition.

Amanda Winn Lee, who voices Yukiko Amagi in the original game, is now the third actor to say the same darn thing. "Since, I've had several people ask me: No, I wasn't asked to voice Yukiko in the P4 remake," she tweeted recently.

Hold on a second I think this is actually marketing.If they weren't working for the remake how would they know it's happening? Based off a leak? And all within 24 hours of each other? (Youske, then Chie, now Yukiko)Just a week before the summer game fest? They might be back 🙏 https://t.co/156ZpRStVjMay 30, 2025

But it's this latest statement that has Persona fans raising their eyebrows and theorizing about whether the actors are, actually, coming back. You see, the three Persona 4 actors have said they're not returning to the game in the exact same order you recruit their characters in the game (Yosuke then Chie then Yukiko). And some fans have pointed out the fact that, like, how would they know that a remake exists if they haven't been asked to reprise their roles?

It may or may not be a coincidence that Summer Game Fest 2025 (the industry's trailer frenzy) kicks off just next week – for what it's worth, Persona 3 Reload was first properly announced at an Xbox Games Showcase, so it's entirely possible Atlus pulls back the curtain in Microsoft's next marketing blitz set for June 8.

For now, the next party member you recruit in Persona 4 would be Kanji Tatsumi, voiced by The Last of Us and Indiana Jones star Troy Baker in the original JRPG, although he was also voiced by Matthew Mercer in certain spin-off appearances. If either of the two also step out to deny being involved in the hush-hush unconfirmed remake, there might be some truth to these fan theories. Otherwise, don't get your hopes up too much for now.

