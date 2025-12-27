For Nier Automata's 9th anniversary, series producer teases "just a little something" but tells fans not to get too excited

Considering how successful Nier: Automata and its never-ending supply line of 2B merch has been, it's somewhat shocking that publisher Square Enix hasn't followed it up with another new mainline game in the eight years since. We might not need to wait too much longer to see what's next, though, as Square Enix exec and Nier series producer Yosuke Saito has teased something for next year.

Speaking to Gematsu about his hopes for 2026, Saito noted that next year marks the ninth anniversary of Nier: Automata. "We're also preparing just a little something, so please don't get too excited with anticipation," he said.

Saito's cautious tease doesn't sound like it's hinting at a brand new game - or, at least, another mainline console entry just yet - but something Nier: Automata-flavored seems to be in the pipeline regardless. Whether that's a spin-off game, a multimedia project, even more merch or crossovers is anyone's guess.

Director Yoko Taro previously pushed back on fan comments calling him lazy, explaining that various projects of his have instead been cancelled mid-development over the last few years. "I believe that if I’m going to release something weird, I'd be better off not releasing anything at all," he added.

"Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Dragon Quest," Saito added. "I'd be extremely happy if everyone could join in on a grand celebration."

