Despite being 23 years old and having Final Fantasy 14 to contend with, Final Fantasy 11 is locking off one of its biggest servers due to overpopulation

The MMO's third server lockdown in less than a year

Final Fantasy 11 might be the older sibling that barely gets any adoration from its parents as far as Final Fantasy MMOs go, but the classic is actually growing in popularity 23 years on from its initial launch. In fact, new players have been crowding out Final Fantasy 11 so severely that Square Enix is planning to lock off a third server.

Producer and director Yoji Fujito explains the company's plans in a new blog post (thanks, Automaton), writing that they've noticed "congestion on the Odin World server has been increasing rapidly" as of late.

