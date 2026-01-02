Final Fantasy 14 lead Yoshi-P reportedly teases ports for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, asking fans of the MMO to "please wait"

The heralded release of Final Fantasy 14 on the Nintendo Switch and/or Switch 2 apparently remains in the offing. Director Naoki Yoshida apparently made mention of the ports during a recent address to fans, though no firm details were offered.

Every year, around New Year's Day, Yoshida tackles player questions on the Japanese FF14 servers. Reportedly, among the subjects tackled during the latest informal conference was the prospect of getting Square Enix's beloved MMORPG on Nintendo's handheld consoles, and it sounds like development on this version is ongoing.

When asked directly about a Switch release, Yoshida apparently replied: "As for Switch, please wait while looking forward to it." This translation comes from Genki on Twitter, a noteworthy translator of Japanese games coverage to English, sharing reporting from Umadori0726.

That statement sounds fairly definitive, though always take these responses with a light pinch of salt since they're translations of live reactions. However, it certainly seems like a port could be in the works, but there's just nothing else to say right now, or further promotion could be relegated to a timeline as specified by Nintendo and Square Enix.

If and when Final Fantasy 14 makes its way to Nintendo's machines, there'll likely be a specific direct among a wider campaign to fully drum up interest. At this point, the assumption is it'll be on both Switch and Switch 2, but we don't know anything for certain.

Getting the massive game onto those devices would be a herculean effort. Not only do you have all the in-game aspects to worry about, but making sure the account sync works in a whole other eco-system. Good thing Yoshida and his team have never been scared of a challenge. Watch this space.

