Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was inspired by mobile RPGs to lift glamour restrictions: "If you look at any of these games, you won't really see the same restrictions on fashion that FF14 has"

Yoshi-P abandoned his personal gamer principles to loosen the MMO's fashion restrictions

It took more than a decade, but Final Fantasy 14 is finally lifting the glamour restrictions that have kept the MMO's fashion devotees from living their best life. As of patch 7.4 later this month, "you'll be able to equip any glamours regardless of your class/job," and while that's been cause for celebration among players, director and producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida was against the idea – until the rise of mobile RPGs forced him to reconsider his gamer principles.

"I've been in charge of FF14 for 12 years since A Realm Reborn," Yoshi-P tells Famitsu, as translated by GamesRadar+, "and as I prepare for the next expansion and beyond, I think compared to 12 years ago the number of MMORPGs has decreased, and the number of online RPGs on smart devices has increased. If you look at any of these games, you won't really see the same restrictions on fashion that FF14 has."

Final Fantasy 14 is still a premium game – despite the generosity of the free trial that all the memes will tell you about – but like a free-to-play title, it does sell optional cosmetic items. Yoshi-P says that if he were the producer of an F2P game, he "would be thinking of how to get everyone to want to buy items, and of course I wouldn't want to put restrictions on how your equipment will look."

