Square Enix finally says the words Final Fantasy 14's MMO fashion devotees have waited years to hear: "From Patch 7.4 onward, you'll be able to equip any glamours regardless of your class/job!"

As always, the latest Final Fantasy 14 dev stream ran down an array of fresh content coming in the next patch, including new story quests, dungeons, and other additions. But all those reveals paled in comparison to the news that MMO fashionistas have been waiting years for: yes, you can finally equip whatever outfits you want, regardless of your current class or job.

The news was first announced by director and producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida during the latest Letter from the Producer live stream, but if you don't want to parse that multi-hour broadcast, it was put in very succinct terms on Bluesky: "From Patch 7.4 onward, you'll be able to equip any glamours regardless of your class/job!"

In a follow-up post, Square Enix adds, "We forgot to mention: regardless of levels too! Due to the impact on animations, weapons and tools can only be equipped by the corresponding class (Ex: daggers to daggers). But we're excited to see the creative combinations players come up with in 7.4!"

Fashion enjoyers, this one is for you! From Patch 7.4 onward, you'll be able to equip any glamours regardless of your class/job! ✨ Mix and match your favorite outfits and slay on the battlefield! 💅 — @en.finalfantasyxiv.com (@en.finalfantasyxiv.com.bsky.social) 2025-10-31T17:37:31.262Z

Final Fantasy 14 offers a great deal of freedom in allowing you to freely switch between jobs on a single character, and in letting you set an array of outfits that you can swap between via the glamour plate system. But there was always a big caveat, since each piece of gear was almost invariably locked to a very small pool of jobs. Now, finally, you'll be able to put plate armor on your mages and robes on your tanks, just as Hydaelyn intended.

This change goes live on December 16, 2025, as part of patch 7.4, Into the Mist.

These are the best MMOs you can play today.