Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P says it's "time to go back to school" as the MMO builds to its next expansion and turns away from the "summer vacation" that was its mixed Dawntrail expansion

Time to get the last of your homework done

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail launch trailer screenshot showing the Warrior of Light, a man with tied-back brown hair and a sword, standing against a blue backdrop with clouds
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Preparing for the launch of Final Fantasy 14's 7.4 patch, Into the Mist, director Naoki Yoshida, better known as Yoshi-P, has described the upcoming story as a "bridge" between beats, giving the vibe of the end of the summer vacation, before 7.5 sees us back in school.

We all know that overwhelming sense of impending doom that comes with the end of a long break and the return to work. Many would consider this a negative emotion, but Yoshi-P thinks that Final Fantasy 14 players will enjoy the feeling of anticipation.

George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

