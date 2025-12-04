Everyone's "free time is dwindling," so Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P wants players to feel rewarded no matter how much time they invest in the MMO

"It's incredibly important to create a sense of accomplishment for everyone"

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida, better known as Yoshi-P, claims that the team has been discussing how to adjust the game so that all players feel a sense of accomplishment, no matter how much time they are able to spend in the critically acclaimed MMORPG.

As players eagerly await patch 7.4, titled Into the Mist, Yoshi-P has been hitting the media circuit to promote the upcoming content for the long-enduring MMO. In an interview with Famitsu, which has been translated by GamesRadar+, Yoshi-P talks about the introduction of Advanced Variant Dungeons, a rework of the existing Variant Dungeons that will change how they work.

