Everyone's "free time is dwindling," so Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P wants players to feel rewarded no matter how much time they invest in the MMO

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida, better known as Yoshi-P, claims that the team has been discussing how to adjust the game so that all players feel a sense of accomplishment, no matter how much time they are able to spend in the critically acclaimed MMORPG.

As players eagerly await patch 7.4, titled Into the Mist, Yoshi-P has been hitting the media circuit to promote the upcoming content for the long-enduring MMO. In an interview with Famitsu , which has been translated by GamesRadar+, Yoshi-P talks about the introduction of Advanced Variant Dungeons, a rework of the existing Variant Dungeons that will change how they work.

When redesigning these dungeons, Yoshi-P impressed how important it was to "create a sense of accomplishment" for the player, no matter how much time they are able to spend in-game. "Nowadays, players' free time is dwindling," Yoshi-P says. "So we think it's incredibly important to create a sense of accomplishment for everyone's differing goals, whether that's 'I have plans today, so I'll just practice one fight' or 'today I want to push myself to complete all three battles' and still allowing them to feel they have 'fully completed the content.'"

Because it's important to the development team to allow players to be able to dip in and out of the new Advanced Variant Dungeons, the team is working hard to ensure even the finer details signal to the player that they did a good job. It's a nice touch, but I don't think most Final Fantasy 14 players mind spending all of their diminished free time on the MMO.

