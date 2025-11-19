Final Fantasy 14 actor speaks out after backlash for her Dawntrail role, says MMO director Yoshi-P apologized on behalf of Square Enix: "He was very kind"

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail arrived with its fair share of controversies, sitting with "Mostly Negative" to this day – one of which was central character Wuk Lamat, a protagonist whose unpopularity saw some fans aim unfair abuse toward her voice actor.

Sena Bryer, the talented voice behind Wuk Lamat, was the target of online hate following her role in the Final Fantasy 14 DLC. It got so bad, in fact, that director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida had to address the "personal attack" on the actor from community members. He instructed fans at the time, "Any sort of criticism, bring it to me, I'm the one approving this material." It turns out that Yoshi-P didn't just discuss the issue with players – he approached Bryer, too.