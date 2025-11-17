Final Fantasy 14 lead Yoshi-P reportedly teases another "rebirth" for the MMO as Dawntrail continues to suffer "Mostly Negative" Steam reviews over 1 year on

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida hopes for a brighter future for the MMO – one that perhaps includes another "rebirth," of sorts, akin to what the community saw during A Realm Reborn's monumental release back in 2013.

That might just be wishful thinking, though – after all, A Realm Reborn reshaped the game in its entirety, paving the way for the Final Fantasy 14 fans now know and love. Yoshi-P really does, however, seem to allude to a rebirth of some caliber, explaining that he's looking toward the next 10 years of the Square Enix MMO in a recent interview with Inven (as translated by DeepL and shared by players on Reddit).

He states that Final Fantasy 14 is moving forward now toward its next decade of service, referring to the upcoming Fan Festival – one that should preface the launch of the game's new expansion, whatever that may be. Yoshi-P then adds that a "significant," as per the machine translation, announcement is in the works, but doesn't clarify what it might be. That's when he seemingly reveals Square Enix is cooking up "a second rebirth" for the MMO.

The lead says the team is rethinking everything, working from the ground up to "evolve" the game with developers' new goals. It's certainly exciting, especially after what has admittedly been a rocky year or so for Final Fantasy 14. As Dawntrail still sits with "Mostly Negative" reviews on Steam – a rating it's held for quite some time now – fans have wondered what the future holds for the MMO, especially after the director's past assurances.

From "more individuality" to jobs to new content, like the disappointing Occult Crescent, a good few promises from the devs have fallen short of impressing players upon their actual implementation in the game – but people are curious to see what Yoshi-P's new words could mean. As one Redditor comments, "I'm wondering if that soft reboot where people can start at a different point in the story is incoming."

Another writes, "Usually, I am skeptical about Yoshi-P's teases and always tell people to quell their expectations, but this is such a powerful statement I don't know how else to interpret it. Taken at face value, along with the direct comparison to A Realm Reborn, Yoshi-P is basically saying that the fundamental design of the game is going to change drastically in 8.0," amusingly adding, "Truly one of the most Yoshi-P statements of all time."

I don't know what to think as a longtime Warrior of Light myself – heck, we've got people wondering if it's a new MMO altogether. While I doubt it's that, I am keeping my fingers crossed and looking forward to the future of Final Fantasy 14.