Beloved Final Fantasy 14 catboy G'raha Tia is now Eorzea's "Sexiest Man Alive," fans declare, as actor Jonathan Bailey becomes the real-world equivalent

It's great news today for the G'raha Tia nation, as the voice actor of Final Fantasy 14's beloved catboy is officially 2025's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 'Sexiest Man Alive' title has been awarded annually since 1985 by People magazine, previously shouting out the likes of Keanu Reeves, George Clooney, and Idris Elba. This year, the publication is giving the honor to English actor and Final Fantasy 14 icon Jonathan Bailey.

Now, in what clearly appears to be some kind of oversight, Bailey's role as G'raha Tia hasn't been mentioned in the official announcement , which instead focuses more on his appearances in Wicked, Bridgerton, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. All big deals, no doubt, but he wasn't a catboy in any of them, I'm afraid. However, the news has still made its way to the Final Fantasy 14 community, which is currently celebrating accordingly, proclaiming that "G'raha Tia catboy of hit MMORPG FF14 is the sexiest man alive."

g’raha tia catboy of hit mmorpg ffxiv is the sexiest man alive https://t.co/ogk8UoP5Mw pic.twitter.com/7ATBmFVqmpNovember 4, 2025

"He is the Best Boy and our adventure buddy for life," one fan writes on Reddit. "Also, the smoldering. Did anyone mention the smoldering?"

"Speaking as a G'raha simp, a watcher of Bridgerton, and an enjoyer of Wicked: Not surprised. Not one bit," says another . Sharing the news on Twitter, another fan concurs : "G'raha Tia's voice IS the sexiest in the entirety of 14 so I agree yea."

The announcement has reignited concerns from some fans that Bailey's popularity could lead to him stepping away from his role as G'raha Tia, with one writing : "What's the reaction going to be when they have to recast him because he's too busy/they can't afford it? Know he's said he enjoyed the role, but logistically it might not be possible to keep using him, even in the more limited role G'raha has now."

However, as that user mentions, Bailey has previously explained that he's "aware of how important this character is to so many people," and that he was "so determined to not step away from this character" when doing the theater show Company that he ended up giving himself an inflamed tongue, balancing recording with doing shows at night. Hopefully, then, we'll continue to see him appear in the role in the future as Eorzea's Sexiest Catboy.

