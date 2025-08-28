As Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest dates leave fans worried the MMO's next expansion might not release until March 2027 at the earliest, Yoshi-P drops an ominous tease: "Rest assured you won't have to wait long"

In a statement that finally breaks the silence from Square Enix on the recent Final Fantasy 14 mod drama, director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida has seemingly tried to calm fans' concerns over the next expansion's release date with a cryptic teaser.

Although the majority of the announcement from the MMO lead, which can be found on the official Final Fantasy 14 website, has to do with mod usage – likely in response to the "legal inquiry" issued against popular add-on Mare Synchronos – Yoshi-P closes with a little hint of sorts. Sharing his pleasure at the upcoming Fan Festival 2026 event's reveal just yesterday, he first thanks fans for their support.

Then, he adds what seems to be a note of assurance following players' concerned reactions to the Fan Fest dates: "And one more thing: for those wondering what comes after the Japan Fan Fest… while I can't give any details just yet, rest assured you won't have to wait long." For anyone out of the loop on fans' worries and what they were "wondering," as Yoshi-P states, it all boils down to when the next expansion after Dawntrail will finally release

Dawntrail's "mixed" beginnings date back to last July. Since then, three major patches have dropped – 7.1, 7.2, and most recently, 7.3 at the start of August. Usually, there are five patches, and Final Fantasy 14 expansions are released every couple of years, coming around four months after a Fan Fest concludes in Japan. It took Dawntrail a lengthier six months following last year's final Fan Fest event. This "routine," so to speak, is what has the community nervous.

That's because the Tokyo branch of Fan Fest in 2026 concludes on November 1 – so even if whatever the next expansion following Dawntrail turns out to be is released four months later in March of 2027, that still places nearly three entire years between DLC drops. This would mark the longest wait for a new expansion, with Dawntrail's lifespan surpassing that of Shadowbrings' own during what was arguably the era of delays: the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a fan myself, Yoshi-P's words have certainly left me feeling hopeful, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't personally worried about the future – there are still two big Dawntrail patches to come, after all, and the clock just keeps on ticking.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail left the MMO's community fatigued and fed up, so Yoshi-P says devs are "planning to upgrade" new content that "can be enjoyed by a wide variety of different players"