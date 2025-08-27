Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail left the MMO's community fatigued and fed up, so Yoshi-P says devs are "planning to upgrade" new content that "can be enjoyed by a wide variety of different players"

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida reveals that Square Enix is taking players' perspectives regarding a lack of content that suits their personal tastes into account and will be addressing them in future updates.

The lead explains as much (via a translator) during a new interview with GamesRadar+ at the Gamescom 2025 event. "When it comes to our content [and] design of content, looking back at this past half a year or this year, one thing that I have felt in particular is that from the perspective of players, there is no content that addresses what they want," he says, recalling fans' post-Dawntrail feedback – feedback that proved a mixed bag with difficulty concerns and more. Casual players felt that there was a lot to do in the hardcore realm, but not in their own, and vice versa.

Yoshi-P admits, "So that has been my direction, wherein I wanted to create a clear direction of the type of content for each type of player in our player base." When developers look at things from the outside, they may see "that there is a large variety of content in the game" – but when they step into fans' shoes, where it looks as though there are 10 types of content, "there might only be three types of content for that player."

On the other hand, another player might see those 10 and only register "four types of content for me." Put simply, it's more of a subjective experience than the objective one devs would like it to be – but Square Enix is taking this into account: "Looking back at this feedback that we've received, I want to make a major change in our policy of content release, and we have been spending a lot of resources on developing the various types of content in the game."

The director and MMO's overall team "want to make sure that players do take the time to play the content and enjoy it" – hence the ongoing focus on variety. "We want to have content which can be enjoyed by a wide variety of different players," as Yoshi-P outlines. "With that in mind, I would say that we are planning to upgrade our content release as it were." Devs want to take all of the mixed Dawntrail reviews into account for said upgraded releases.

"This feedback that we've received in the past one or so years has been a big learning [point] for us, so we do want to take this in to provide more interesting experiences for the players." As a longtime player, both casual and hardcore, I'm intrigued to learn more about what this so-called "upgrade" to future content will look like.



Yoshi-P also recently revealed that there could be fewer content drops in favor of "many more players" being able to enjoy what Square Enix does cook up – so there's no telling how it'll all play out. One thing we can expect, now that Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail story has concluded, is that "the fate of the world" will be on your shoulders once more, narratively speaking.



