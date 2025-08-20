Everything announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025

The Future Games Show at gamescom is officially in the books, and with it, our wishlists have been enriched with the reveals of several new games, alongside scores of updates and deep dives on the most exciting upcoming titles. This year’s gamescom showcase was hosted by a dynamic duo of David Hayter (Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid) and Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village), who led viewers through a busy run of show. If you weren’t able to follow along with the broadcast, here’s every single announcement in chronological order so that you can brush up on all the details.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Our gamescom showcase kicked off with the reveal of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, the follow-up to Expression Games’ 2021 WW2 tactical shooter, Hell Let Loose. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Edge of Memories

A new trailer for Edge of Memories gave viewers a window into the world underpinning Midgar Studio’s anime-inspired JRPG. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Den of Wolves

Den of Wolves is a cyberpunk heist shooter from co-op maestros 10 Chambers. A high-octane gameplay trailer aired during this year's gamescom showcase, noting that it’s coming soon to PC.

Skate.

Developers Full Circle dropped in on the Future Games Show at gamescom to answer questions about the next evolution of the skate franchise, which is kickflipping its way into early access later this year.

1348 Ex Voto

Sedleo dropped the reveal trailer for 1348 Ex Voto during this year's gamescom showcase. It's a third-person action-adventure about an odyssey of honour and justice across 14th-century Italy, coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa revealed more details about the forthcoming entry in Capcom's legendary survival horror series during the Future Games Show at gamescom. You can experience Grace Ashcroft's story for yourself when Requiem launches on February 27, 2026, for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke X Capcom

Jill Valentine is joining the fight in Shift Up’s mobile shooter Goddess of Victory: Nikke. It's part of an official collaboration with Resident Evil, with more updates coming soon regarding the upcoming in-game event.

Hell is Us

A new story trailer for Hell is Us allowed viewers to immerse themselves in the cryptic atmosphere of Rogue Factor's third-person action-adventure. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on September 4.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Our first Ones to Watch deep dive concerned The Blood of Dawnwalker, Rebel Wolves' vampire-infused Action RPG. The developers of this dark fantasy adventure provided an insightful overview of what to expect when it lands on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Deer & Boy

The latest trailer for cinematic puzzle platformer Deer & Boy appeared during this year's gamescom show. It's a cinematic adventure about a boy who forges an unexpected bond with an adorable fawn, and it's coming to PC and consoles in Early 2026.

DarkSwitch

A new trailer for vertical city builder DarkSwitch revealed brand new gameplay and ended with the reveal of a public demo, which is available now on Steam and GOG. DarkSwitch is coming soon to PC.

Lost Rift

People Can Fly's upcoming archipelago survival shooter Lost Rift received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom, confirming an early access release date of September 25.

EverSiege: Untold Ages

EverSiege: Untold Ages is a top-down action strategy roguelite where you develop tactics and cooperate with your friends to break the titular EverSiege. A new trailer revealed that it's coming to Steam early access in Fall 2025.

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road

A new trailer for Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road provided an overview of this genre-bending roguelite, where you defend a mobile tower from relentless hordes of enemies. It's coming to PC later this year, but you can play the demo on Steam now.

Dreams of Another

Q-Games Game Director Baiyon provided an overview of Dreams of Another, the studio's upcoming shooter themed around creative destruction. It's coming to PC and PS5 on October 10.

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

Kinetic hack-and-slash roguelike 13Z: The Zodiac Trials received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's coming soon to PC and Xbox, but you can dive into the demo right now on Steam.

Pizza Bandit

Jofsoft's Pizza Bandit is a cooperative third-person shooter where players hunt bounties while perfecting the art of pizza-making. A new trailer highlighted the game's early access launch date of August 25.

Recur

A gameplay trailer for Recur provided an overview of kaleidoscube's innovative sidescrolling puzzler, where you move backwards and forwards to control the flow of time. It's coming soon to PC.

Servant of the Lake

Indie puzzle masters Rusty Lake revealed a brand new eerie odyssey, Servant of the Lake, during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's coming to PC and mobile devices in 2026.

Hyper Light Breaker

Heart Machine shadowdropped a new update for Hyper Light Breaker during the Future Games Show at gamescom. The Double Down update expands the studio's open-world procedural roguelite, and players can jump in and check it out right now on Steam.

BPM: Bitcrushed

The next game from BPM: Bullets Per Minute creators Awe Interactive is BPM: Bitcrushed. It's a pixel art roguelite rhythm shooter where you can battle to the beat of your own imported music. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2026

Hotel Barcelona

SWERY (and Sharapova) swung by the Future Games Show at gamescom to dig into Hotel Barcelona, White Owls Inc's upcoming slasher roguelike. You can check in to the Hotel Barcelona when it launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox this September.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is an open-world adventure game based on the beloved anime, and a brand new gameplay trailer aired during this year's Future Games Show at gamescom. You can preregister and sign up for the closed beta test at 7origin.netmarble.com

Cronos: The New Dawn

Our second Ones to Watch Deep Dive focused on Cronos: The New Dawn, Bloober Team's time-travelling survival horror adventure set in Nowa Huta. Mark your calendars, as it's coming to PC and consoles on September 5.

Town to City

Town to City is an idyllic Mediterranean city builder from the creators of Station to Station. A new trailer revealed the early access release date of September 16, though if you want to get stuck in, you can play the free demo on Steam right now.

Fellowship

Embark on endlessly scaling dungeon runs in Fellowship, a co-operative PvE RPG from Chief Rebel. A new trailer aired during the Future Games Show at gamescom, revealing that the game is launching into early access on October 9.

Dome Keeper

Tactical digging roguelike Dome Keeper broke through the surface during the Future Games Show at gamescom to reveal a brand new multiplayer mode. The update is coming later this year, but Dome Keeper is already available on PC if you'd like to dig in.

Discounty

Discounty is an adorable life simulator where you manage a small-town supermarket and find yourself caught up in charming quotidian drama. Expand your aunt's business empire when it launches across PC and consoles on August 21.

Tormented Souls 2

Get ready to tackle complex puzzles and terrifying beasts, as an action-packed release date trailer for Tormented Souls 2 revealed that the survival horror adventure is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 23rd.

Gods, Death & Reapers

A world premiere trailer revealed Gods, Death & Reapers, Wolcen Studio's Action RPG infused with innovative extraction mechanics. Sign up to the playtest on Steam ahead of its upcoming early access launch.

Styx: Blades of Greed

Cyanide Studio shared the gameplay reveal of Styx: Blades of Greed during the Future Games Show at gamescom. This goblin-starring stealth adventure is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox later this year.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

A new trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana detailed how players can choose to rule over Albion in the latest entry to Ubisoft's strategic city-builder franchise. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 13.

Ones to Play Montage

The Future Games Show's Ones to Play Montage spotlights a series of games with live demos that you can check out on Steam after the showcase has wrapped up. This year’s selection included Aethermancer, Twinkleby, Morsels & Woodo.

American Truck Simulator & Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Beep beep! SCS Software's legendary Truck Simulator games are finally coming to consoles. Watch out for more news about Euro Truck Simulator 2 & American Truck Simulator coming to PS5 and Xbox in the near future.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord War Sails DLC

A brand new trailer for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord's War Sails DLC provided a Viking-themed overview of what players can expect when it lands on PC and consoles later this year.

Wild Blue

Chuhai Labs barrel rolled into the Future Games Show at Gamescom with the gameplay reveal for Wild Blue, the studio's on-rails aerial action game. It's coming soon to PC.

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori is a horse-riding adventure where you play as a brave courier in 13th-century Mongolia, and the developers dropped an insight-filled gameplay overview during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's launching into early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store this November 4.

Bounty Star

An action-packed trailer for Dinogod's mech Western Bounty Star revealed that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 23rd.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

A new trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree digs into the gameplay loop underpinning this anime action roguelite. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 19, but you can play the demo now across all major platforms.

Shape of Dreams

Shape of Dreams is a MOBA-roguelite fusion game where you explore an ever-changing dream world. During the Future Games Show at gamescom, we learned that the game is launching on PC on September 11.

Reach

A new trailer for the reality-jumping VR adventure Reach dropped during the Future Games Show at gamescom. nDreams Elevation's bow-toting epic is coming to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PlayStation VR 2 on October 16 later this year.

Little Nightmares III

During the Future Games Show at gamescom, Global Producer Coralie Feniello walked viewers through the Carnevale, a spine-chilling chapter from Little Nightmares III. Supermassive Games' atmospheric adventure is coming to PC and consoles on October 10.

Lost Hellden

Lost Hellden is a story-rich JRPG with a unique hand-painted art style, and a brand new gameplay trailer enveloped viewers in its spellbinding world. Lost Hellden is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Serial World

A world premiere trailer revealed Serial World, a roguelike deckbuilder where you collect and wield the powers of adorable creatures. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero is a kung fu soulslike where you play as an elite assassin, and as part of our final Ones to Watch deep dive, we interviewed developers S-Game about this exciting wuxia project.

Witchspire

Witchspire is a magic-infused survival game from Envar Studios that was revealed to the world during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's coming to PC early access in 2026.

Active Matter

Active Matter is a mind-bending extraction shooter where you play as an operative stuck in a time loop. It's coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but you can join the multiverse now and sign up for the closed beta at activematter.game

Pragmata

Pragmata is a puzzle-hacking action game from Capcom, and during the Future Games Show at gamescom, we got the inside scoop about this space station adventure from the game's producer. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Halloween: The Game

A world premiere trailer revealed Halloween: The Game, an immersive stealth-based horror game based on the beloved John Carpenter movie from 1978. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026