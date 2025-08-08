Gamescom 2025 schedule: all of the dates, times, and what to expect

The Gamescom 2025 schedule is not only packed with exciting playable demos for some of the biggest new games for 2025 and beyond, but it will also kick off with fresh announcements and updates on some of the most highly anticipated future releases in the main Opening Night Live 2025 showcase. And as if that wasn't enough already, we can also expect to see broadcasts from some major publishers, including the likes of Xbox and Bethesda, which is a great way to experience the event if you can't make it in person yourself.

Taking place once again in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom 2025 already looks set to bring us a lot of gaming goodness, from news that the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a playable demo on the showfloor, to confirmation that Nintendo will also have a presence this year with some upcoming Switch 2 games. Plus, a new reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be coming, and much more.

With Gamescom just a matter of weeks away now that August has arrived, we've brought together all of the major shows and highlighted some of the biggest attendees to give you a helpful overview of the Gamescom 2025 schedule ahead of time so you can get ready for the upcoming event. Read on below to see what's in store, along with a detailed breakdown of dates and timings for everything that's ahead.

What is Gamescom?

Gamescom is an annual gaming event that takes place in the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Open to the public over the course of several days, the event offers up the chance to try out some of the biggest upcoming PC games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming PS5 games ahead of their release, or some of the most recent releases that have already landed.

When is Gamescom?

(Image credit: Gamescom)

Gamescom runs from August 20 - August 24. Attendance will be open the public from August 21, with trade visitors, media and select ticket holders gaining entry on August 20. The main showcase, Opening Night Live, will be on August 19 (more on that below) to kick off the event.

At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Show Date PDT EDT BST CEST Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 August 19 11am 2pm 7pm 8pm Xbox Gamescom Broadcast August 20 6am 9am 2pm 3pm Future Games Show August 20 11am 2pm 7pm 8pm Xbox Gamescom Broadcast August 21 6am 9am 2pm 3pm Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025 August 21 9am 12pm 5pm 6pm Bethesda Broadcast August 22 - 25 TBC TBC TBC TBC

What will be at Gamescom 2025?

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Gamescom 2025 looks set to be the biggest event yet, with lots of big publishers and developers attending with some exciting new games set to be available to play on the show floor. For starters, Xbox announced it will be bringing 20 titles to Gamescom this year, with a playable demo of Hollow Knight Silksong on PC and its new portable console, the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Other playable demos from Xbox's third-party partners include the likes of Borderlands 4, PowerWash Simulator 2, Cronos: The New Dawn, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Super Meat Boy 3D, There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, and more. Outside of Xbox's demos, it's also going to bring a theater experience to the event for the highly anticipated upcoming Obsidian game, The Outer Worlds 2.

After skipping Gamescom last year, Nintendo confirmed its attendance this year with some exciting demos for the Switch and Switch 2 – most notably for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A. Some big games from Bandai Namco will also be appearing with a hands-on demo of Little Nightmares 3 and a "chance to immerse yourselves in the universe of The Blood of Dawnwalker". With other games like Crimson Desert available, there's certainly going to be plenty to experience – you can see more games that will be at the event here.

Gamescom 2025 schedule

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

(Image credit: Future)

When: August 19 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Games Opening Night Live 2025 is the main show that kickstarts the Gamescom event to follow. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, its expected to run for two hours with an expected end time of 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 10pm CEST / 9pm BST and promises to bring us new game announcements, trailer and gameplay reveals, a first look at Gamescom events, and talks with developers and prominent guests. While we're sure to be in for some surprises, we also know that we can expect to see Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 get a reveal during the showcase.

Xbox Gamescom 2025 broadcast 1

(Image credit: Activision)

When: August 20 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch / TikTok



Xbox is also going to be holding some broadcast streams over the course of Gamescom 2025, with the first kicking off on August 20th the day after Opening Night Live. Streamed live from the Xbox booth, you can expect to see deep dives into some highly anticipated games, with some first-look gameplay, developer interviews, updates, and fresh trailers. The first broadcast is set to focus on the new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, as well as Grounded 2, Keeper from Psychonauts developer, Double Fine, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and more.

Future Games Show

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When: August 20 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

The Future Games Show will be returning to Gamescom this year with a broadcast that promises to bring us world premiers, new trailers, and deep dives on some upcoming games. The showcase will be hosted by actors David Hayter, who played Metal Gear Solid's Snake, and Maggie Roberston who's best known for her role as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Xbox Gamescom 2025 broadcast 2

(Image credit: Microsoft)

WHEN: August 21 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

WHERE: YouTube / Twitch / TikTok

The second Xbox broadcast live from the event is set to follow suit from the first by bringing us more deep dives, interviews and looks at some new games coming from Xbox's partners. In this stream, you can see more of two of the biggest releases coming our way this October, with Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2. We can also expect to see some updates on Overwatch 2, and more.

Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025

(Image credit: Gamescom)

When: August 21 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025 is set to bring the international indie scene into the spotlight by showcases independent developers, studios, and publishers as they unveil some exciting upcoming indie games. Set to bring us exclusive trailers, first looks at debut gameplay, it promises to bring us some "amazing premiers and exciting newcomers" in the world of indie games.

Bethesda Broadcast

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When: August 22

Where to watch: Twitch

Bethesda is bringing back its broadcast livestream at Gamescom this year, which is set to begin on August 22 and will run for three days. With a series of live streams from the Xbox show floor, you can expect to see developer interviews, game showcases, community segments, tours of the Gamescom event, and crafting highlights throughout.