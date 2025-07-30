Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil Village stars set to host Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025

The Future Games Show at Gamescom is being hosted by actors David Hayter and Maggie Robertson this year, best known for their roles as Metal Gear Solid's Snake and Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu.

Over the course of Hayter's career, he's also nabbed screenwriting credits on Netflix's Warrior Nun and movies such as X-Men, X2: X-Men United, and Watchmen. Robertson, meanwhile, has also appeared in other beloved games, such as Baldur's Gate 3 as Orin the Red, among many others.

"I'm thrilled to be joining David Hayter to co-host the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 20!" Robertson says. "It's always such a joy to celebrate the creativity and passion behind the games we love and this showcase is packed with exclusive reveals, dev interviews, and all the latest news on gaming. Can't wait to see you there!"

Hayter adds: "Yes! I'll be returning to the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 20 with Maggie Robertson. I've had a sneak peek and the show is packed with world premieres, new trailers, and deep dives into some incredible games. Join us on August 20!"

The Future Games Show at Gamescom kicks off at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST on August 20. As ever, you can watch it on Twitch, YouTube, and many more platforms.

Following Hayter's lead, we won't spoil what's coming, but you can expect more than 50 games from upcoming AAA and indie publishers and studios like Capcom, Bandai Namco, EA, and NACON.

In addition to that, you're also getting FGS Live From Gamescom, a multi-format showcase hosted by Jules and Nathan directly after the show finishes. The 40-minute broadcast will feature more new trailers, world premieres, and demo drops.

There's also a new show coming. On August 24, FGS Best of Gamescom will bring you the 'best of' Gamescom's show floor – expect exclusive demos, booth tours, interviews, and a recap of the week's most significant announcements.

Until then, here are the new games of 2025 and beyond - how many will we see?