Hollow Knight Silksong release date set for September, for real this time, ending a 6-year wait that's seen the Metroidvania fandom melt down into puddles of "Silksanity"

Team Cherry has finally announced the release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong , with the game set to release on September 4, 2025.

It's real. It's actually finally happening. After being announced in 2019, and Xbox saying it will be out by June 2023 , Silksong finally has a release date. It's been in the cards over the last few months with The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct confirming a 2025 release date , Xbox saying the game will be available when the Xbox ROG Ally launches , and the news that it will be playable at Gamescom meant we knew it would be soon. And Team Cherry posting a YouTube stream titled "Hollow Knight: Silksong Special Announcement" was the light at the end of the tunnel.

The special announcement has just aired, and Team Cherry has confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming out in less than a month on September 4, 2025.

It's almost surreal that we're finally in the endgame, even though there have been games with longer reveal-to-release times in the past (Metroid Prime 4 has a good two years on Silksong), there hasn't been many with quite as much fever around them as Silksong has. My only question now, is what will happen to the Silksong Reddit after years of sustained psychic damage, will they be okay after the game actually releases?

