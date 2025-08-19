It's happening: a Hollow Knight: Silksong "Special Announcement" is coming this Thursday from Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong developer Team Cherry has posted a YouTube video for a "special announcement" set to premier Thursday, August 21 at 3:30pm BST / 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a cryptid the likes of which we rarely see in games. Announced all the way back in 2019, it's had plenty of info droughts, so much so that the fanbase has gone slightly mad if the subreddit is anything to go by.

We knew that the game will be playable at Gamescom, and that it will be released in time for the Xbox ROG Ally later this year, but there's still no release date. I can't believe it either, but it might be happening.

Team Cherry has a placeholder up for a YouTube video titled "Hollow Knight: Silksong - Special Announcement." Given everything that's happened with the game in recent months, it feels like this is it, we're actually getting that release date.

The previous info, coupled with Geoff Keighley posting a picture while wearing a clown nose (which is synonymous with Silksong now, it's been a rough few years), had many expecting the game to finally have a date confirmed at Opening Night Live tonight, but looks like we'll have to wait just a little bit longer.

Plus, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schrier also confirmed that this Thursday he will release an article featuring "the story behind why Silksong took seven years to make."

The question is, what is the "Special Announcement?" The obvious thought is it's going to be a release date, but will Team Cherry go one step further and shadow drop it right there and then? Does Team Cherry have the guts to pull off one last hilarious fake delay or even a fake cancellation announcement fake out to really take advantage of how wild the fanbase is now (I've never seen the chat in a YouTube stream move so fast). We won't have to wait long to find out.

