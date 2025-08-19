Hollow Knight Silksong hopefuls spiral as Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley asks "first time?" while dressed as a clown: "DAMN YOU, GEOFFFFF"

Ahead of Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live showcase later today, host Geoff Keighley has posted what hopeful Hollow Knight stans are taking as a Silksong teaser.

It's that time of year again, folks – another video game-related show is upon us, which means that Hollow Knight players are looking forward to what may just be impossible at this point: a Silksong appearance. Although it wasn't a part of the Indie World Nintendo Direct earlier this month, a new online post from Geoff Keighley perhaps hints toward an upcoming reveal of sorts for Silksong… or so fans would love to believe, anyway.

First time? 🤡 See you tomorrow for @gamescom ONL. pic.twitter.com/59ef5sFysJAugust 18, 2025

Keighley simply asks, "First time?" Attached to his question is a clown emoji and a selfie in which he dons a red squeaky nose. "See you tomorrow for Gamescom ONL." For anyone unaware, the clown is symbolic of the Silksong community – and more so, its continuously let-down expectations of a new teaser, trailer, reveal, or… well, anything at all. The replies are as one would expect, with somebody exclaiming, "DON'T DO THIS TO ME!"

Fans are also taking to platforms like Reddit to speculate about Keighley's cryptic photo, with one thread reading, "THIS IS SOMEHOW REAL GEOFF JUST TEASED SILKSONG FOR GAMESCOM." The poster follows up in the comments, "This is clearly a tongue-in-cheek tease for the fans." Elsewhere on the Silksong subreddit, a similar screenshot of Keighley's clown nose is put up with the caption, "DAMN YOU, GEOFFFFF!"

Another similar situation unfolded at the end of Summer Game Fest 2025 following the Xbox Games Showcase, when a Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance during the ROG Xbox Ally reveal filled fans with hope – a hope that was further solidified when a launch date set for sometime "before" the Holiday season was confirmed. All the community can do now is wait to see what tonight's Opening Night Live event has to offer.

I'm personally not keeping my own fingers crossed, though – after all, I think it's safe to say fans have suffered enough disappointing no-shows to justify my lack of expectations.



