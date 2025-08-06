Hollow Knight Silksong won't be in the Indie World Nintendo Direct according to the YouTuber who leaked it: "Ah s**t, here we go again"
Don't even bother getting the clown makeup ready
A YouTuber who correctly reported that there would be an Indie World presentation this week is telling Silksong fans not to get their hopes up.
Despite a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase last week, YouTuber SwitchForce claimed that another Nintendo Direct is going to happen this week, saying that a "three-phase direct strategy" is happening, which would feature three showcases in a row, starting with the partner showcase, and presumably culminating in an actual Nintendo Direct. And while many dismissed this due to the YouTuber's previous track record, it turned out that there is in fact an Indie World showcase coming tomorrow.
After the devastation that came when the Partner Showcase did not feature Hollow Knight: Silksong, naturally, this news sent the Silksong community back into a frenzy (especially with a demo appearing at Gamescom later this month), with the exclamation of "ah shit, here we go again" summing it up pretty well.
But the same YouTuber who reported on the Indie World has thrown some water on the fire. In a YouTube video following the announcement, SwitchForce says, "You do not have Hollow Knight Silksong being shown off this Thursday, I'll just tell you that right now."
Also chiming in is PH Brazil, who has a similarly mixed track record, who says on Twitter (via machine translation) that "If you only care about Silksong, you might as well not even open the stream."
SwitchForce also says that the supposed third phase of their proposed strategy won't be coming next week, but sometime in the future (which pretty much covers them for the September direct Nintendo typically holds, I suppose).
Although a far more realistic prediction is that Hades 2 could be a part of the showcase considering a mysterious update that happened last week.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.