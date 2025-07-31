"I've given up on it": Hollow Knight Silksong fans once again in shambles after convincing themselves a release date announcement was coming during the July Nintendo Direct, only for it to be a no-show

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are, once again, in complete and utter shambles. Today's Nintendo Direct didn't give us even a single frame of the highly anticipated Metroidvania sequel, and fans aren't taking it well.

"We lost again, guys," reads one all-caps post on the Hollow Knight subreddit. Another less dramatic but equally saddened player writes , "So, saw the Direct, to the end, and… Sorry, disappointed. Pray to Peahen we get news soon."

Silksong is getting a demo at Gamescom 2025 , but the swathe of waiting fans has been hearing more Silksong is coming for so long that not everyone believes it . "Pack it up everyone, Silksong is not coming out ever," is what one person who has been burned too many times to count thinks . "We never learn," they lament.

"Yep. I've given up on it," replies a gamer who has lost their faith. Even when reassured it's been announced as coming out this year , they still reply , "They've said the same thing for the last few years. It's all been nothing."

While the Gamescom demo did give some fans hope that a release date announcement could be imminent, especially with Team Cherry previously stating that the Metroidvania is set to arrive "before" the holiday season, clearly, all the waiting is getting to people. "I've genuinely lost so much hype for this game. I was so excited last year but now I've just moved on," writes another lost fan.

Are you still waiting patiently? Or, are you putting your hype on the backburner for now?

In the meantime, check out all the confirmed upcoming games of 2025 .