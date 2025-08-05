Check in on the Hollow Knight: Silksong fans in your life, because Nintendo just announced a new 15-minute Indie World showcase for this week
Could we finally see more Silksong?
This is not a drill – Nintendo has announced a new Indie World showcase for later this week, and I'm sure Hollow Knight: Silksong fans will be taking this news in a very calm manner.
As confirmed in a new tweet, the showcase will take place on Thursday, August 7, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. We can expect "roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch."
Join us this Thursday, August 7 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. Watch here: https://t.co/UqgwVI23d4 pic.twitter.com/NHiNg7jQUYAugust 5, 2025
This follows a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that took place just last week, which notably did not feature Hollow Knight: Silksong, despite the recent Gamescom demo announcement fuelling hopes that the Metroidvania might finally get a proper release date. Obviously, there's no guarantee it will show up during Indie World – a fact fans should be well aware of – but I'm sure that won't stop everyone from praying for it nonetheless.
While we don't know what games are going to show up on Thursday, last week's Partner Showcase was a pretty great one if you're a fan of JRPGs. As well as Persona 3 Reload getting ported to Switch 2, Octopath Traveler 0 was also announced. That wasn't Square Enix's only surprise, either, as it unveiled a second HD-2D game called The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.
Nintendo is certainly keeping us busy with plenty of Switch and Switch 2 news. The company still has a number of major 2025 games – such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Kirby Air Riders – without release dates, which would lead you to believe that we might be able to expect even more announcements soon, too. We'll just have to watch this space – for now, all eyes will be on Indie World this Thursday.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
