Check in on the Hollow Knight: Silksong fans in your life, because Nintendo just announced a new 15-minute Indie World showcase for this week

This is not a drill – Nintendo has announced a new Indie World showcase for later this week, and I'm sure Hollow Knight: Silksong fans will be taking this news in a very calm manner.

As confirmed in a new tweet, the showcase will take place on Thursday, August 7, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. We can expect "roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch."

Join us this Thursday, August 7 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. Watch here: https://t.co/UqgwVI23d4 pic.twitter.com/NHiNg7jQUYAugust 5, 2025

This follows a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that took place just last week, which notably did not feature Hollow Knight: Silksong, despite the recent Gamescom demo announcement fuelling hopes that the Metroidvania might finally get a proper release date. Obviously, there's no guarantee it will show up during Indie World – a fact fans should be well aware of – but I'm sure that won't stop everyone from praying for it nonetheless.

While we don't know what games are going to show up on Thursday, last week's Partner Showcase was a pretty great one if you're a fan of JRPGs. As well as Persona 3 Reload getting ported to Switch 2 , Octopath Traveler 0 was also announced. That wasn't Square Enix's only surprise, either, as it unveiled a second HD-2D game called The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales .

Nintendo is certainly keeping us busy with plenty of Switch and Switch 2 news. The company still has a number of major 2025 games – such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Kirby Air Riders – without release dates, which would lead you to believe that we might be able to expect even more announcements soon, too. We'll just have to watch this space – for now, all eyes will be on Indie World this Thursday.

Former Nintendo marketing lead says it's "not normal" we still don't have release dates for Elden Ring, Metroid Prime 4, and more Switch 2 games: "That's not the Nintendo that I know."