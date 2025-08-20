Hollow Knight: Silksong's Nintendo Switch 2 performance is staggering, with a 120Hz TV Mode that lets you carve your way through Hollownest like a hot knife through butter

Hollow Knight: Silksong is almost here. Well, a dedicated special announcement is coming tomorrow, August 21, so that's nearly here at least. Anyway. People have been able to get their hands on it at Gamescom 2025, and they're reporting it has a 120Hz mode on the Nintendo Switch 2 .

Yesterday, during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, we got a glimpse of some more Silksong gameplay. It definitely looked more like Silksong, that's for sure. But in Nintendo Life 's hands-on preview of the upcoming Metroidvania, they noted it had a 120Hz option when in TV Mode. This has a "higher frame rate mode for displays that support 120Hz," but it does come at the cost of a lower resolution.

The possibility of a 120fps Switch 2 game is quite impressive. Notably, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond should be able to run at 120fps, and some indies like Handy Hockey and Mina the Hollower already can, too, Nintendo Life notes.

In our own Hollow Knight: Silksong hands-on preview , Editor-in-Chief Josh West writes, "Silksong is building smartly on exceptionally solid foundations, and it's doing so with a greater focus on aggression, decisive action, and proactive decision making."

A solid core and great performance could lead to Silksong being one of the best games of the year – it's certainly the most highly anticipated. It will also serve as a good showcase of the Switch 2's hardware capabilities, as 120fps is an impressive milestone to hit in a fast-paced action game.

In the meantime, check out the Gamescom 2025 schedule to keep up to date with all of the incoming updates and announcements.