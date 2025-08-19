Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - All the news, rumors, and reveals ahead of the event

Refresh

In more likely news, there has to be a Fallout season 2 trailer of some kind during Gamescom Opening Night Live, right? After all the teasing with the Fallout season 2 poster last week and the first look images just yesterday? The timing just screams a full-on trailer. We know it's coming in December already, so maybe... an actual release date as well? Not long now until we all collectively find out. pic.twitter.com/SdND7PdpNaAugust 18, 2025

OK, well, assuming there's some kind of Hollow Knight: Silksong news today, what's the one thing you hope to see that isn't that? The absolute longshot that would have you jumping out of your seat? As always, for me, it's a Valkyria Chronicles remake or massive remaster. Or even just bringing Valkyria Chronicles 2 and 3 out of PSP jail and an actual English localization for the latter. Sega, are you out there? It's me, Rollin.

...I was about to say that Hollow Knight: Silksong's appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 seemed like it was up in the air after a noncommittal Keighley tease, but it's just been announced that there's going to be a "special announcement" early on Thursday, August 21. I just can't decide whether that means we'll definitely see some kind of teaser for the announcement today or we definitely won't. There's still plenty of time to apply clown makeup. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Special Announcement - YouTube Watch On

So, what do we actually know is going to make an appearance? Quite a bit, actually! While specifics are hard to come by, Geoff Keighley regularly teases what sort of appearances to expect ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live – and has done so for years at this point. Case in point: we already know to expect something from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and Amazon's Prime Video's Fallout Season 2. Here's how to watch @gamescom ONL live today!8p CEST / 7p BST / 2p ET / 11a PT.2 hour show with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Fallout Season 2 + More- YouTube: https://t.co/3lDIqpjxw9- Twitch: https://t.co/zeEycbJvQ8- X: https://t.co/sjdvH6QWGRAugust 19, 2025