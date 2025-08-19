Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - All the news, rumors, and reveals ahead of the event
Gamescom is here, and Opening Night Live promises plenty of surprises
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 is officially set to kick off today! Host Geoff Keighley is likely to once again produce an action-packed showcase running two hours and change featuring all sorts of news, reveals, trailers, and announcements. But what, exactly, will be shown?
That's where we come in! We'll be running through any teases and announcements as well as our own predictions ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 in addition to sharing whatever potentially relevant rumors. It's likely worth eyeballing the Gamescom 2025 schedule to get a better idea of what to expect this week overall.
What time is Gamescom Opening Night Live?
Gamescom Opening Night Live begins at:
- 11am PT
- 2pm ET
- 7pm BST
But reminder: there's also a pre-show that kicks off roughly 30 minutes prior.
In more likely news, there has to be a Fallout season 2 trailer of some kind during Gamescom Opening Night Live, right? After all the teasing with the Fallout season 2 poster last week and the first look images just yesterday? The timing just screams a full-on trailer. We know it's coming in December already, so maybe... an actual release date as well? Not long now until we all collectively find out.
pic.twitter.com/SdND7PdpNaAugust 18, 2025
OK, well, assuming there's some kind of Hollow Knight: Silksong news today, what's the one thing you hope to see that isn't that? The absolute longshot that would have you jumping out of your seat?
As always, for me, it's a Valkyria Chronicles remake or massive remaster. Or even just bringing Valkyria Chronicles 2 and 3 out of PSP jail and an actual English localization for the latter. Sega, are you out there? It's me, Rollin.
...I was about to say that Hollow Knight: Silksong's appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 seemed like it was up in the air after a noncommittal Keighley tease, but it's just been announced that there's going to be a "special announcement" early on Thursday, August 21.
I just can't decide whether that means we'll definitely see some kind of teaser for the announcement today or we definitely won't. There's still plenty of time to apply clown makeup.
So, what do we actually know is going to make an appearance? Quite a bit, actually! While specifics are hard to come by, Geoff Keighley regularly teases what sort of appearances to expect ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live – and has done so for years at this point.
Case in point: we already know to expect something from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and Amazon's Prime Video's Fallout Season 2.
Here's how to watch @gamescom ONL live today!8p CEST / 7p BST / 2p ET / 11a PT.2 hour show with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Fallout Season 2 + More- YouTube: https://t.co/3lDIqpjxw9- Twitch: https://t.co/zeEycbJvQ8- X: https://t.co/sjdvH6QWGRAugust 19, 2025
Most importantly, here's everything you'll need to actually watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 when it kicks off proper:
YouTube and Twitch are your best bets for actually watching, and be sure to tune in at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm BST/8pm CEST – and 30 minutes prior to that if you want the pre-show and everything.