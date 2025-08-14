First look at Fallout season 2 teases a long walk to New Vegas and reveals December 2025 release date

The first look at Fallout season 2 has arrived – and we're officially headed to New Vegas.

Prime Video unveiled a brand new poster that shows Lucy (Ella Purnell), the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and CX404 (played by a dog named Lana 5) walking towards what appears to be New Vegas. The poster also reveals a release date for December 2025 – which is a fairly quick turnaround given that the show premiered in April 2024 (and we're used to expecting two to three years between seasons nowadays). You can check out the image below.

At the end of Fallout season 1, we see seemingly harmless overseer turned villain Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) look out over the horizon and start walking toward New Vegas. The Ghoul also starts walking, and Lucy follows suit (even though he tried to kill her a bunch of times and all that). New Vegas was also confirmed as the central location after a set video leaked, which showed off the dazzling, glittering city prior to the nuclear disaster.

Time for a little road trip. Season Two is coming but first: a quick pit stop @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Tuesday. Bring a Stimpak. pic.twitter.com/wCIUUyP8BhAugust 14, 2025

Goggins previously told GamesRadar+ that season 2 is "on a whole 'nother level," and that he "wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and how fully fleshed out" the world would be. The new season also welcomes new cast members Kumal Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin in undisclosed roles.

Fallout season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to watch right now.