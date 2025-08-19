Cult of the Lamb's new DLC is cooling us down in the snowy mountains after the roguelike's steamy "sex update" from last year

Cult of the Lamb is getting a "massive paid expansion," coming early 2026, and the gameplay trailer shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 reveals it to be a frosty offering.

Woolhaven is the name of the new DLC, and in the cinematic part of the trailer, we see the adorable yet evil lamb ascend a snowy mountain peak and come into contact with some unspeakable horror with far too many eyes.

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven | Reveal Trailer | Coming Early 2026 - YouTube Watch On

I've not played the game in years, and I'm not sure I ever finished it, so I'm not too sure what's going on story-wise here – but it looks like there are more lamb cult leaders to contend with. For the actual gameplay, we get a glimpse of the new chilly levels and a brutal hammer-type weapon that swings down and crushes enemies.

The soundtrack to the whole thing is absolutely bumping, so hopefully this means some new tracks will be coming to the game, too.

Woolhaven is the fourth paid DLC for the roguelite cult management game, but the fact that it's being called "massive" has me wondering if it'll cost more than the $5 the previous ones did.

This is a much colder offering than last year's steamy "sex update" Sins of the Flesh. That update didn't actually allow you to fornicate with your animal cultists; that would be far too many levels of weird. Instead, it just let you breed them in the privacy of a Mating Tent. Now that I've finished writing that out, it's not much less weird...

