Cult of the Lamb's 'sex update' launches next week with a new progression system and "shiny poops"

Cult of the Lamb's huge Sins of the Flesh update, colloquially referred to as the 'sex update', has revealed a January 16 release date.

Fully appreciating the fact that a colorful indie game with a cast of adorable animals getting a "sex update" is a lot to digest in one sentence, let me unpack what's really going on here. We've known for a little while now that developer Massive Monster isn't really going to "add sex" to Cult of the Lamb, as it jokingly committed to after an utterly godless Twitter pledge back in November - at least not explicitly.

Per a news release, what really happens is your little followers can go into the new Mating Tent if they've reached a "sufficiently high love match" and a few seconds later they'll come out with an egg, which can either be harvested for food or hatched into a brand new follower. The tiny tot will share traits from both parents, strongly implying that, indeed, Cult of the Lamb has a sex minigame now. In hindsight, I suppose that is pretty dang explicit.

Beyond the filthy entertainment value, the whole point of the Mating Tent is to generate Sin, a new resource at the heart of Sins of the Flesh's new progression system. Sin can be generated by committing a number of wicked deeds, including serving up drinks at the new Drinkhouse base structure, where followers can volunteer to serve cultists tantalizing treats like Brog Brew, Grape Nectar, Eggnog, and, brace yourself, Poop Juice.

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

Speaking of poop, there's a new fecal variant called Shiny Poop that you can use to produce fruitful crops from your farm. So there's that too.

The update will also add a new rhythm minigame where you can gather together your followers for a "devilish Drum Circle" and rock out in the name of Sin. "The better your performance, the more Sin you’ll get in return," says Devolver Digital PR manager Andy Kelly. "You've heard of Rock Band… this is Flock Band."

Once you earn enough Sin, you'll be able to perform a series of new Rituals, including the appropriately named Rite of Lust. Doing so will prompt your followers to drop trou and tango - though not the horizontal tango - around a flowery shrine. Alternatively, you'll have the chance to perform the new Rite of Wrath Ritual, which "unleashes a fury of violence, with fighting, killing, vandalism, and other scenes of havoc gripping your base."

Massive Monster says this is just a small taste of what's to come in Cult of the Lamb's "biggest update yet", also teasing "a selection of new Sin-based Doctrines and a troubling new food source that is not for the weak of heart - or weak of stomach." Look for the update across Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series X on January 16.

