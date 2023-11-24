Roguelike sensation Cult of the Lamb unveils huge new update Sins of the Flesh, available for free early next year

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

The update will add new features, stories and more to the acclaimed indie

There's a sizeable free content update coming to Cult of the Lamb early next year.

Cult of the Lamb became an overnight sensation when it launched back in August 2022, and for good reason. It provides the perfect blend of management and roguelike elements as you go about building a cult dedicated to the mysterious deity who saved your life. There are hours of fun to be had as you gather resources, grow your following, and take on rival cults, and soon, there'll be even more of this zany indie to enjoy. 

Over on Twitter, developer Massive Monster has announced a new "free major content update" for Cult of the Lamb. Dubbed Sins of the Flesh, it will be available "very early next year" and will add new features, stories and more. "We have been working extremely hard on this update, and there is soooo much more content coming to the game!" Massive Monster says.

The developer has shared some new artwork for the update but hasn't provided any specific details as to what it entails just yet. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to find out more as another tweet advises fans to "keep an eye out in the next couple of weeks for more spoilers from Sins of the Flesh." What's more, the studio has also revealed that it's been dropping hints for the update over the past year, so checking back over its social media posts could give you an insight into what it's all about ahead of an official unveiling.

In the meantime, if you've not yet delved into Cult of the Lamb, you can do so now and save a chunk of cash, as it's currently 40% off in the Steam Autumn Sale.

