Steam Autumn Sale kicks off next week

Prepare yourself, your wallet, and your loved ones, because we're just a few days away from the Steam Autumn Sale for 2023.

The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 kicks off on November 21 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, and runs until November 28 at those same times. In a trailer for the event, Valve says there'll be "discounts and demos," so apparently we can expect a little bit of Next Fest flavor among all the deals.

There are no official announcements on what will be discounted as part of the sale, but some heavy hitters are teased in the trailer, including Hunt: Showdown, Terraria, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Hitman 3, The Elder Scrolls Online, American Truck Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sons of the Forest, Subnautica, Deep Rock Galactic, F1 23, Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Valheim, The Last of Us Part 1, and RimWorld. This will be a terrific opportunity for you to catch up on some of the best PC games out there.

This event will also let you make your nominations for this year's Steam Awards, with categories ranging from Game of the Year to Best Game You Suck At (no offense). I'm sure you can also find a few categories that you won't want to vote for Baldur's Gate 3 in. Valve says the nominees will be revealed in December.

This official PSA on the start of the Autumn Sale is useful for budgeting purposes, but it's not exactly new news, since Valve officially confirmed all the Steam sale dates for 2023 back in February. If the Autumn Sale isn't in your budget, bear in mind that the Winter Sale kicks off just a month later on December 21.

Valve is already marking our calendars with the 2024 Steam sales and a lot of them are absolutely ridiculous.