Prepare your wallets for Valve's official list of Steam sales in 2023

Steam has announced its line-up of sales for 2023, so you know when your bank account will take a beating.

Earlier today on February 23, a Steam blog post (opens in new tab) announced all the forthcoming sales on the storefront for the rest of the year, "in an effort to give you a jump on planning out your year of promotional activities." That's a mighty nice way of Steam warning us when we'll be poor.

The first Steam sale of 2023 is the Mystery Fest, which is on right now, and will run until next week on February 27. After that, the Spring Sale will commence between March 16 and 23, and it's this sale that'll feature major titles among indie gems, according to Steam.

The following month, the Steam Puzzle Fest runs from April 24 to May 1, and then the big Sports Fest takes place between May 15 to 22. Then it's time for the Steam Next Fest, which will run between June 19 and 26, and it's this festival that features limited demos for plenty of forthcoming games, giving fans a chance to try out titles well ahead of release.

After that, the second "major seasonal sale" of 2023 arrives in the form of the Steam Summer Sale, which runs from June 29 to July 13. After this, between July 24 and 31, it's the turn of the Stealth Fest, so you can probably expect titles in the Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, and Thief series to be on sale come late July.

Then in August, visual novel fanatics are in for one hell of a time, when the Visual Novel Fest commences between August 7 and 14. That isn't even the only sale happening during August on Steam, as the Strategy Fest will be taking place later in the month from August 28 to September 4.

After this, the Shmup Fest will be on from September 25 to October 2, followed by the second Steam Next Fest of the year, which launches from October 9 - to 16. If you're a horror fan, you'll want to pay attention to the next bit, because the Steam Scream Fest returns for Halloween on October 26 to November 2.

Rounding out the year is the Autumn/Fall Sale between November 21 and 28 as the third major seasonal sale, and the entire 2023 schedule draws to a close with the Steam Winter Sale, from December 21 to January 4, 2024.

Phew, that's quite the schedule from Steam. At least with this, as the announcement blog post details, we'll be able to properly plan out the year ahead for major PC sales, and won't have them sprung on us at the last minute.

