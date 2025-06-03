Desperate to fight Steam, Epic burns money like firewood – but admits the Epic Games Store kind of sucks and "there's still a ton of work to be done" with "long overdue features"
The Epic Games Store is just now pushing preloading and gifting
Not content with just fighting Apple in courts, Epic continues to battle Valve in the PC gaming storefront arena – which, you may have noticed, is still dominated by Steam.
Epic boss Tim Sweeney admitted last month that "the Epic Games launcher is clunky." In the company's Unreal Fest demonstration today, Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison agreed that "even after years of building the store on PC, we know there's still a ton of work to be done to deliver a world-class experience."
"Long overdue" features are on their way, Allison said. Years after launch, the Epic Games Store is "finally" getting game preloading in September. Epic is also looking to add gifting "in time for the holidays."
New Epic Games Store social features coming this year also promise "game-independent voice chat, text chat, and parties, along with robust game invites for third-party games." Yes, the store has not had all of these features for several years.
"We're also putting great focus on ongoing launcher improvements that will make the store feel great to use," Allison added (my hottest tip: remember my freakin' login!).
When and how Epic may finally deliver these improvements, or better address the gulf in game discoverability, which is one of Steam's biggest advantages, remains to be seen.
I'll tell you one thing Epic can definitely do better than Valve: light money on fire.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I say that cynically, but Epic's 'money is going out of fashion' strategy is great for game developers, as well as PC gamers who enjoy collecting free games like Pokemon, and it's demonstrably offering a better cut than Steam's revenue share model. To bring you up to speed on all the rules, recently announced changes, and offers:
- Devs pay 0% in store fees on the first $1 million of revenue per year, per game (app) as of this month
- Epic First Run also gives devs 100% of their first six months of revenue if they agree to Epic exclusivity for that period
- After these windows close, devs return to Epic's standard 88/12 revenue split (Steam is still 70/30 at base, with better splits for higher-earning games)
- Through the end of 2025, devs also keep the first six months of revenue for "back catalog" games brought to the Epic Games Store
- Shipping an Unreal Engine game "day-and-date on the Epic Games Store" cuts the Unreal royalty from 5% to 3.5%
- Devs working in Unreal Engine pay 0% royalties on "all Epic Game Store sales where we process payment"
- Never missing a dig at apple, Epic stresses that devs can use any in-app purchase payment solution you want
Epic owns Unreal, as a reminder, which is part of the reason it has so much money to burn. Of course, the main reason is Fortnite. Allison says Epic has paid out over $2.1 billion to developer and publisher partners to date; in its 2024 reflection, Epic said it gave out nearly 595 million free games last year.
No, your Steam info isn't being sold on the dark web: Valve confirms the Steam leak was just a bunch of old, harmless texts and "you do not need to change your passwords."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.