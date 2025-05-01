Epic rushes to dunk on Apple after App Store court ruling, announces Epic Game Store update promising options "where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees"

The legal battle between Epic and Apple is finally over, and with things pretty much turning in the Fortnite publisher's favor, preparations are underway for a "peace proposal" that'd get the battle royale back on the iOS App Store worldwide. But Epic still got at least one more swipe at Apple in store before all is said and done.

"In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store," Epic explains in its announcement. "These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees."

Platform holders like Apple take a hefty cut of purchases made on their stores, and Epic's been kicking up a years-long fuss over it. Apple is now both obliged to allow apps to point you toward external payment platforms on the web, and barred from taking a cut of those external purchases itself.

"With new legal rulings in place," Epic continues, "developers will be able to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including iOS in the European Union and United States."

Of course, Epic is itself a platform holder that charges its own percentages for games and applications sold through its store, though it has made a point of offering more developer-friendly terms than many other storefronts. The company's sweetening the deal further as part of today's announcement, too.

"Starting in June 2025, for any Epic Games Store payments we process, developers will pay a 0% revenue share on their first $1,000,000 in revenue per app per year, and then our regular 88%/12% revenue share when they earn more than that."

That's great for developers, but historically Epic has had a hard time convincing end users that its platform is worth investing in. Whether that changes as doors start to open on iOS remains to be seen.

After all these years, Fortnite remains one of the best battle royale games out there.