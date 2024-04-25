Avengers: Endgame directors are confused by Robert Downey Jr.'s comments about returning as Iron Man: "We closed that book"

Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers aren't too convinced by Robert Downey Jr.'s recent comments about potentially suiting up again as Iron Man in the MCU.

Earlier this month, the actor told Esquire that he would be up for returning to the role stating: "Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

We therefore asked the filmmaker duo - since they are the ones who killed him off in the blockbuster sensation - what they made of this when catching up with them at the Sands: International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland last weekend. And as they revealed to GamesRadar+, they are a little perplexed at the idea.

Anthony Russo explained why: "I don’t know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be [laughs]." Meanwhile, his brother Joe added: "I mean we closed that book so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it."

(Image credit: Universal)

It should be noted that right now there aren't currently any plans to resurrect Iron Man, well, not publicly anyways - but who knows what the future may hold, especially given Downey Jr.'s recent comments.

The actor is currently riding a high having recently won his very first Oscar for his performance as Strauss in Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer, taking home Best Supporting Actor.

That awards success is something the Russos feel is very well deserved, as Joe concluded: "His Oscar win was huge. It’s amazing to live vicariously through Robert, you know, that experience for him is so profound, because of the journey he's had. I mean, it's one of the great stories of redemption. And he's such a lovely person, such a hard-working person. He’s a generational actor, so that level of recognition for him, I think, was validation of his redemption arc."

Keep your eyes peeled for more from our exclusive interview with the Russo Brothers on our website throughout the week, including their reflections on Captain America: The Winter Soldier's 10th anniversary and what they can tease about their next movie The Electric State.

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream now on Disney Plus.