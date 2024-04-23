Avengers directors compare Millie Bobby Brown to Tom Holland as they tease her "fantastic" performance in new graphic novel adaptation which reunites them with Endgame team

Avengers: Endgame director duo the Russo Brothers are gearing up for the upcoming release of their next movie The Electric State, which is due to hit streaming service Netflix later this year.

An adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, which Anthony Russo describes as a "really wonderful book", the story follows a girl as she searches for her long lost brother, with a robot joining her for this journey.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown takes on that lead role, delivering a performance which the filmmakers tease is something rather special. During a conversation with GamesRadar+ at the Sands: International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland, Joe Russo spoke very highly of the young actor and her talents, even comparing her to Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

He said: "We adore Millie, she’s fantastic, we love working with her, she’s almost like a surrogate child at this point for us. She's so talented at her age. Actually she’s similar to Tom Holland in many ways - so young and so talented, graceful in the way she deals with her fame, and very gracious as well. And it's very complicated. I mean, this is a very hard time to be famous because everyone has an opinion about you, and she’s done a very good job at sort of closing herself off from that stuff and focusing on the work and the creativity."

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the sci-fi adventure Brown will star alongside a stellar cast which includes Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, and two MCU stars the Russo Brothers have previously worked with on the likes of Avengers: Infinity War - Chris Pratt and Anthony Mackie.

And that's not the only Marvel reunion happening here, as Anthony Russo tells us that The Electric State sees them reunite with the writers of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and their other MCU movies, explaining that it's a very "exciting" project for that very reason. As he concludes: "It was written by [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, who wrote all of our Marvel films and who are partners in our company [AGBO]. So, it's a very exciting movie in the sense that it's a big fantasy adventure in the spirit of fantasy adventure films that we've made in the past in some ways. And it's the first time since our Marvel work that the four of us have made a movie in that space. Yeah. So it's exciting for us."

Keep your eyes peeled for more from our exclusive interview with the Russo Brothers on our website throughout the week, including their reflections on Captain America: The Winter Soldier's 10th anniversary.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Electric State is set to be released later this year on Netflix. To keep up to date with the most exciting films coming your way, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies you need to know about.