Marvel star Florence Pugh reacts to Avengers: Doomsday's five-hour cast reveal: "I couldn't believe that it was going on for so long"

You might still be reeling from Avengers: Doomsday's cast reveal, an out-of-nowhere epic consisting of chairs (and surprise cast members) being rolled out across five hours. Spare a thought, then, for Marvel star Florence Pugh – who just wanted to sit down and watch the announcement with a cup of tea.

"I just couldn't believe it was going on for so long," Pugh told Fandango. "I went to go and make a cup of tea and I was like, 'I could put it down for a second' and then it was still going. It was amazing."

Pugh's fellow Thunderbolts* co-star David Harbour – who plays Red Guardian in the MCU – chimed in: "It would go on and it would stop for a while. I was just watching like, 'Okay, I get it. Paul Rudd's in this movie. Am I in this movie?"

As of right now, the cast for next year's Avengers: Doomsday is headlined by Robert Downey Jr. and also features (deep breath): the Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn); the Thunderbolts (Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen); three Avengers (Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd); several X-Men actors (Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, Channing Tatum, Alan Cumming), and several more big-name Marvel actors to round things out (Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Danny Ramirez, Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke).

Don't worry if one of your favorite heroes hasn't made the cut, however. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reveals that there are more cast members yet to be announced.

A second Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, is coming in 2027 and will also be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The pair have even had to debunk recent 'leaked' concept art from the next pair of Avengers movies, depicting a new Avengers team and 'God Emperor' Doom.

While those rumors have dissipated, other whispers won't go away. Namely, that a trio of 'scheduling conflicts' from Marvel actors could mean they're part of an Avengers movie in some way, shape, or form. First, Hugh Jackman pulled out of an event set for July, and now She-Hulk actor Tatiana Maslany and Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac have suddenly had to withdraw from slated appearances. Curious…

