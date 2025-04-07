Oscar Isaac has canceled a major Star Wars appearance, and it could mean Moon Knight is making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday

News
By published

Could Oscar Isaac be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Moon Knight
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Oscar Isaac has dropped out of Star Wars Celebration – and it might mean Moon Knight is coming back.

"Due to changes in his production schedule, Oscar Isaac is no longer able to attend Star Wars Celebration Japan," Celebration's official social media shared, with no further details on what those changes might be.

Avengers: Doomsday is in production in London now. That means it's possible that Isaac can no longer make this year's Star Wars Celebration because he's instead been called to London to suit up as Moon Knight once again.

It's certainly a popular sentiment online, with many responses to the announcement speculating that Doomsday could be the reason Isaac can no longer make it to Japan. But, this really is pure speculation, as nothing has been confirmed – and Isaac wasn't one of the names revealed in that five and a half hour casting announcement (though Kevin Feige has confirmed there are more names to come).

Moon Knight released back in 2022, but there's been no word since on when or if Isaac's Marc Spector/Steven Grant could return.

Avengers: Doomsday's bumper cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Chris Hemsworth, Ian McKellan, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming, Letitia Wright, and many more – though there are a few notable exceptions, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland.

Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026. Next up for Marvel on the big screen is Thunderbolts*, which lands this May 2.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

See more Movies News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel movies
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man 4 director says he's "nerding out" every day over Spidey's suit as they prepare to start filming the Marvel movie this summer
Robert Downey Jr. sitting in a chair at the end of a long line of chairs

Robert Downey Jr. may have just given us our first look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom in an unexpected way
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.

Amid Minecraft mania at the box office, an unfinished version of the movie has leaked online after a "security breach" – and it's pure nightmare fuel
See more latest
Most Popular
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.
Amid Minecraft mania at the box office, an unfinished version of the movie has leaked online after a "security breach" – and it's pure nightmare fuel
A screenshot of Mario Kart 9, shown during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
The most dedicated Switch 2 fan is already waiting in line for Nintendo's new console, 2 months before its launch
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man 4 director says he's "nerding out" every day over Spidey's suit as they prepare to start filming the Marvel movie this summer
Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's Herobrine Easter egg was a glitch that stayed in the movie "because the VFX studio ran out of time"
PS5
Sony takes a bigger hit than Nintendo after US tariffs affect Japanese stock market, and an old statement has people worried that "the customer will always end up being [on] the losing end"
Robert Downey Jr. sitting in a chair at the end of a long line of chairs
Robert Downey Jr. may have just given us our first look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom in an unexpected way
Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is already impressing developers who say they're "extremely happy" with the new console's power, comparing it to a "mid-tier PC"
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is in its "own universe" with "no Easter eggs," confirms director: "There's no running into Iron Man or whatever"
John Cena as Peacemaker
James Gunn unveils the Peacemaker season 2 release date with a bold declaration for its premiere: "One of my favorite things ever"
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the connection between Varada Sethu's Boom character and her new companion doesn't play a large role in the story, but there will still be "surprising revelations" there