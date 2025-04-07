Oscar Isaac has canceled a major Star Wars appearance, and it could mean Moon Knight is making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday
Could Oscar Isaac be in Avengers: Doomsday?
Oscar Isaac has dropped out of Star Wars Celebration – and it might mean Moon Knight is coming back.
"Due to changes in his production schedule, Oscar Isaac is no longer able to attend Star Wars Celebration Japan," Celebration's official social media shared, with no further details on what those changes might be.
Avengers: Doomsday is in production in London now. That means it's possible that Isaac can no longer make this year's Star Wars Celebration because he's instead been called to London to suit up as Moon Knight once again.
It's certainly a popular sentiment online, with many responses to the announcement speculating that Doomsday could be the reason Isaac can no longer make it to Japan. But, this really is pure speculation, as nothing has been confirmed – and Isaac wasn't one of the names revealed in that five and a half hour casting announcement (though Kevin Feige has confirmed there are more names to come).
Moon Knight released back in 2022, but there's been no word since on when or if Isaac's Marc Spector/Steven Grant could return.
Avengers: Doomsday's bumper cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Chris Hemsworth, Ian McKellan, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming, Letitia Wright, and many more – though there are a few notable exceptions, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland.
Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026. Next up for Marvel on the big screen is Thunderbolts*, which lands this May 2.
