To mark Resident Evil's 30th anniversary, a free-to-watch fan-made web series with the original cast is heading to YouTube

A fan-made Resident Evil web series, Resurrection: A Biohazard Story, has reached its funding goal and is headed into production.

Per Bloody Disgusting, the campaign has exceeded its $200,000 goal, and the four-episode series will be headed to the Residence of Evil YouTube Channel next year, free of charge and coinciding with Resident Evil's 30th anniversary. Filming will start this August and post-production is set to finish early next year.

The series is set in Mexico in 2021, focusing on a biohazard crisis's effects in both the past and the present. Original cast members are returning, too, with Charlie Kraslavsky (Chris Redfield), Greg Smith (Barry Burton), Eric Pirius (Albert Wesker), Linda (Rebecca Chambers), Pablo Kuntz (voice of Albert Wesker) all coming back, along with Joe Whyte (the 2002 remake's Chris Redfield), newcomer Annie Roig as Jill Valentine, and Ward E. Sexton (the original voice behind the title call).

While the campaign has hit its target, stretch goals include a post-credits scene, a premiere, and additional VFX scenes.

Andrew Saullo directs and produces, with Adi Attavane writing and producing. "This story is a love letter not just to Resident Evil, but to the passionate community that’s kept it alive," Attavane said in a statement. "We're grateful beyond words for every backer who believed in our vision – and now, we get to bring it to life."

This isn't Saullo's first Resident Evil fan project, either. The Keeper's Diary: A Biohazard Story debuted last year, an adaptation of the same diary entry found in the Spencer Mansion.

A Resident Evil movie is also in the works from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, too, with Euphoria star Austin Abrams potentially leading the cast.

