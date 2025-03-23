The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star

After a six-film franchise and a failed reboot, Hollywood is daring to restart their efforts on a new Resident Evil movie, and it may have just gained a star from the Euphoria bunch. News from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Austin Abrams, who played Ethan in the hit series, could be getting caught up in the undead madness in a new venture that already has some impressive talent attached.

The news comes after it was announced that Barbarian director Zach Cregger was attached to write and direct a brand new adaptation of the beloved survivor horror game franchise. After that monstrous success starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Thompson, and Justin Long, Cregger is now applying the finishing touches to his next film, Weapons, which is described as a "multistory" horror movie following the disappearance of high school students. Abrams stars in that (which you can guess is where talks began) along with Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, June Diane Raphael, Benedict Wong, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Currently, though, talks are all that's taking place, but you can expect that at the pace things are moving, things could change very quickly. Sony is keen to get the wheels turning on this zombie-infested rollercoaster, with Cregger already in Europe looking for locations to settle on.

Taking this specific area into consideration, could there be a chance that the new take on the franchise actually veers away from the likes of Raccoon City and instead looks to the more rural and worn-down areas that the heroes of the video game franchise have fought their way through like in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village? In fact, given how Cregger has already given us a monstrously large and superhuman she-beastie in Barbarian, could this mark the live-action debut of Lady Dimitrescu? We sure hope not. We're only just getting over the excessively randy memes from the first time around.

For now, ensure your ammo is well stocked and you have enough green herbs.