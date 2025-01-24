A new Resident Evil reboot movie is in the works with Barbarian's director at the helm, and it sounds like it'll be the first full-blown horror movie in the series' history

A Resident Evil reboot movie is in the works from Zach Cregger, the writer and director behind the 2022 horror sensation Barbarian.

Per THR, Cregger's involvement has sparked a bidding war between four companies, including Netflix and Warner Bros., for the Resident Evil reboot's distribution rights. Cregger, who's both writing and directing the project, is a hot commodity after successfully transitioning from comedy to horror with Barbarian.

Constantin Film, the production company behind all of the Resident Evil movies including 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, is back for the reboot alongside PlayStation Productions.

Although the Resident Evil IP has yet to produce a financially unsuccessful movie, THR reports that it's Cregger's involvement specifically that's enticing to bidders.

What makes me personally excited about Cregger's involvement is two-fold: Barbarian is a wild good time that manages to be scary and funny in near-equal measure, and also, THR describes his Resident Evil reboot as "a revamp that will take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games." Heck. Yes.

All seven movies released since the original Resident Evil in 2002 have been action-horror movies with the emphasis on action. I've always felt the Resident Evil games were at their best when they were focused on the scares, and it sounds like this new reboot will capitalize on that.

Here's hoping this next Resident Evil flick joins the ranks of the best video game movies, but I'm getting ahead of myself.